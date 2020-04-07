NEW YORK — A big rally on Wall Street suddenly vanished Tuesday, undercut in part by another plunge in the price of oil.
The S&P 500 dipped 0.2% after erasing an increase of 3.5% earlier in the day. The market’s gains faded as the price of U.S. crude oil abruptly flipped from a gain to a steep loss of more than 9%.
It dampened what had been an ebullient day for markets worldwide, following up on Monday’s 7% increase in the S&P 500 on encouraging signs that the coronavirus pandemic may be close to leveling off in some of the hardest-hit areas of the world.
Even though economists say a punishing recession is inevitable, investors this week have recently begun to look ahead to when economies will reopen from their medically induced coma. A peak in the number of new COVID-19 cases would offer some clarity about how long the recession may last and how deep it will be.
Investors could then, finally, envision the other side of the economic shutdown, after authorities forced businesses to halt in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus. In the meantime, governments around the world are talking about pumping trillions of dollars more of aid for the economy.
Many professional investors say they’ have been wary of the recent upsurge and expect more volatility ahead. The S&P 500 has rallied nearly 19% since hitting a low on March 23, though it’s still down 21.5% from its record set in February.
Black Enterprise magazine founder dies
NEW YORK — Earl Graves Sr., who championed black businesses as the founder of the first African American-owned magazine focusing on black entrepreneurs, has died. He was 85.
Graves died Monday after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease, his son, Earl “Butch” Graves Jr, said in a post on Twitter.
Graves launched his magazine, Black Enterprise, in 1970. He later said his aim was to educate, inspire and uplift his readers.
“My goal was to show them how to thrive professionally, economically and as proactive, empowered citizens,” Graves wrote in his 1997 book “How To Succeed In Business Without Being White.”
According to an obituary published by Black Enterprise, Graves grew up in Brooklyn and earned an economics degree from Morgan State University.
University gets $25M for weapons research
DAYTON, Ohio — The University of Dayton Research Institute has won a $25 million Air Force contract for weapons research, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. The institute received a five-year contract to research and develop new technology that can be applied to air-developed weapons, the Dayton Daily News reported.
European Central Bank acts to buttress lending
FRANKFURT, Germany — The European Central Bank took more emergency action Tuesday to keep credit flowing to companies in the 19 countries that use the euro by easing its rules for lending to banks that serve those businesses.
The action comes amid widespread efforts by central banks such as the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve to support the economy during what is expected to be a deep recession caused by the virus outbreak.
The Frankfurt-based ECB said it was temporarily easing collateral rules for its own lending to banks that need ready cash, meaning banks can now use a wider range of financial assets as collateral for short-term central bank credit and would get more money loaned from the ECB for a given amount of collateral..
Work starts in Montana on disputed oil pipeline
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Canadian company said Monday that it’s started construction on the long-stalled Keystone XL oil sands pipeline across the U.S.-Canada border, despite calls from tribal leaders and environmentalists to delay the $8 billion project amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A spokesman for TC Energy said work began over the weekend at the border crossing in northern Montana, a remote area with sprawling cattle ranches and wheat fields. About 100 workers will be involved in the pipeline’s early stages, but that number is expected to swell into the thousands in coming months as work proceeds, according to the company.
The 1,200 mile (1,930 kilometer) pipeline was proposed in 2008 and would carry up to 830,000 barrels (35 million gallons) of crude daily for transfer to refineries and export terminals on the Gulf of Mexico.
