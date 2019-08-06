BEIJING — Tensions between the U.S. and China over trade subsided a bit Tuesday, giving U.S. investors a reason to wade back into stocks after a big sell-off a day earlier. Still, experts worried that recent actions taken by the two sides presage a prolonged battle over trade that could slow global economic growth.
China stabilized its currency Tuesday, suggesting it might hold off from aggressively letting the yuan weaken as a way to respond to U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. That came a day after Beijing sent financial markets tumbling by allowing the currency to fall to an 11-year low against the dollar.
A weaker yuan can help neutralize U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods by making them more price-competitive on international markets. The Chinese currency declined to 7.0562 to the dollar before strengthening back to 7.0264.
The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday officially declared that China improperly manipulates the yuan’s value, which could open the way to new penalties on top of tariff increases already imposed on Chinese goods.
Federal appeals court rejects
settlement in Google case
DOVER, Del. — A federal appeals court has rejected a settlement in a class-action lawsuit alleging that Google spied on users’ online activity using tracking “cookies,” even when privacy settings were set to prevent the snooping.
A three-judge panel ruled Tuesday that a Delaware judge erred in approving the settlement in 2017. The settlement called for Google to stop using the cookies for Safari browsers and to pay $5.5 million to cover plaintiffs’ legal expenses, incentive awards to class representatives, and contributions to data privacy organizations.
Dominion Energy to spend $33M on battery projects
RICHMOND, Va. — Dominion Energy Virginia announced Tuesday it is planning to spend around $33 million to build four electric power battery storage projects at three sites in central Virginia.
The pilot projects, totaling 16 megawatts, would be the utility’s first use of battery storage technology. Dominion executives said in an interview ahead of the announcement that the projects will test different applications for battery storage, which is increasingly seen as a way to improve the resiliency of the electrical grid and better integrate renewables such as wind and solar.
The pilot projects are required under a 2018 overhaul of the state’s electric utility regulation. Dominion submitted an application with state regulators Friday.