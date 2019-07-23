Lead tests in day care centers? Absolutely.
This letter is in support of the “Proposed Amendment of 15A NCAC 18A .2816 – Lead Poisoning Hazards in Child Care Centers” to require testing for toxic lead in drinking water in licensed child care centers.
We know from the tests run in the public schools in Guilford County by local government and covered in this newspaper that the water is tested and acceptable when it leaves the treatment plant but can pick up contamination on the way to or at the faucet or fountain the child drinks from or where their food is prepared.
Why wouldn’t we want this testing?
That said, the government tends to act based on pressure. Lacking any pressure it too often defaults to inaction. Inaction here is not requiring the testing. The information to provide responsible, positive pressure in the form of a comment is in the third paragraph on page 2257 (https://tinyurl.com/y3r36tmv).
You might add in a “thank you” to the involved public servants.
George Wissmilller
Jamestown
Health plan changes will create confusion
I encourage members of the N.C. Senate to consider the hundreds of thousands of state employees who are being held in the balance over the state treasurer’s “Clear Pricing Program.” This project would realign the reimbursement scheme for providers to reduce costs to the state health plan.
While this is an admirable goal, implementing this plan would almost certainly cause tremendous anxiety and confusion for providers and patients. HB 184, currently mothballed in committee, provides a forum to ensure that all stakeholders receive consideration and have a voice in addressing public sector health care costs.
Major changes in health care can take years to become normalized as patients must establish new doctors and, inevitably, quality of care suffers. Our state employees want the flexibility to see their doctors, not the ones left over from a contractual impasse.
If the Clear Pricing Program is implemented and the state’s major health care systems do not contract with the plan, we may realize temporary savings, but at the expense of patient choice and safety.
If the Senate refuses to consider HB 184 and the new program goes ahead unchallenged, many state employees will be forced to seek new providers or, possibly, go without care altogether.
Richard Smith
Gibsonville
Now is time to act on climate change
Climate change and the health of the planet is only getting worse, the Trump administration is helping it get worse, and it makes my blood boil.
We have enough fossil fuels to drive us over the edge; oceans are rising and acidifying uncontrollably; climate disasters are happening every week; mass extinctions of plants, animals and insects have begun and food webs are rapidly collapsing as we speak.
Even if the whole world completely cut off carbon emissions today, scientists say one-third of Himalayan glaciers still will be doomed. Climate change will cost us trillions of dollars. Everyone should be up in arms, and I can’t believe Congress still hasn’t taken significant action.
Here are things we can do and get Congress to do: Plant native trees and protect forests; protect and plant seaweed, sea grass and kelp forest ecosystems to mitigate ocean acidification; create a carbon tax; abolish offshore drilling and seismic testing; support living shorelines; protect endangered species and ecosystems; drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions; ban pollinator-killing pesticides; embrace renewable energy; and vote for pro-environment leaders.
Samuel Dawson
Greensboro
Why are the streets in Greensboro so bad?
I just moved here three years ago. I have lived in several cities in my life, some bigger than Greensboro, some smaller. But I have never lived in a city with such poor-quality streets!
Driving down the average street here can give one a headache, there are so many holes, bumps, raised manhole covers and all.
I suggest the street department look up the word “smooth.” These streets are in way worse shape than they should be, considering the amount of revenue in vehicle taxes the city receives.
William Stanley
Greensboro