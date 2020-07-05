Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN FORSYTH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... NORTHEASTERN DAVIDSON COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... SOUTHWESTERN GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 830 PM EDT. * AT 740 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER HIGH POINT, MOVING NORTH AT 15 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, KERNERSVILLE, JAMESTOWN, SEDGE GARDEN, COLFAX AND OAK HOLLOW MARINA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH