COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The stepmother of a Colorado boy missing for over a month was arrested Monday in connection with his disappearance and presumed death, authorities said.
Letecia Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and is expected to be extradited to Colorado on charges including first-degree murder of a child in the death of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said. The boy was reported missing on Jan. 27 and remains missing.
“All evidence points to the disappearance of Gannon being foul play,” FBI Denver special agent Dean Phillips said.
The document laying out the reasons for Letecia Stauch’s arrest was sealed and investigators and prosecutors declined to discuss details.
Stauch also faces charges including child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence, Elder said.
Gannon’s mother, Landen Hiott, sobbed during the press conference announcing the arrest, at times leaning on Gannon’s father, Al Stauch.
“I never thought I would be standing here. It’s a nightmare,” Hiott said.
Al Stauch, who is married to Letecia Stauch, said the person responsible for his son’s death is someone that he gave more to than anyone else in the world.
“And that is a burden I that I will carry with me for a very long time,” Al Stauch’s statement said.
