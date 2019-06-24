CONCORD, N.H. — The driver of a truck in a fiery collision on a rural New Hampshire highway that killed seven motorcyclists was charged Monday with seven counts of negligent homicide, and records show he was stopped on suspicion of drunken driving last month and in 2013.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, was arrested Monday morning at his home in West Springfield, Massachusetts, on a fugitive from justice charge related to Friday’s crash, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said.
He made a court appearance on the charge Monday afternoon in Springfield.
Zhukovskyy was questioned at the scene of the crash and allowed to return to Massachusetts, the National Transportation Safety Board has said.
The fugitive charge is standard for someone charged in a warrant in another state, Massachusetts State Police said.
Records show that Zhukovskyy was arrested on drunken driving charges last month and in 2013.
He was stopped by police in East Windsor, Conn., on May 11, state court records show. Details were not available; a message seeking comment was left for his lawyer in that case.
Additionally, Zhukovskyy was arrested for drunken driving in 2013 in Westfield, Mass., state motor vehicle records show. He was placed on probation for one year and had his license suspended for 210 days, The Westfield News reported.
German fighter jets
collide, killing 1 pilot
BERLIN — A German air force pilot was killed Monday after his fighter jet collided with another during a training mission in northeastern Germany, the country’s defense minister said.
The pilot of the other Eurofighter Typhoon jet was able to eject safely and survived.
Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said three unarmed fighter jets left their base in Laage, near the Baltic sea port of Rostock, shortly before 2 p.m..
“After about 20 minutes, there was an aerial collision between two Eurofighters, with fatal consequences,” she said.
The third pilot saw two parachutes descending to the ground, indicating pilot ejection mechanisms were triggered after the crash in Germany’s Mecklenburg Western Pomerania state, the defense minister reported.
“One pilot was recovered alive, but the second pilot was dead when he was found,” said von der Leyen. “We share in the grief of the relatives.”
Juror convict man of killing Chinese student
PEORIA, Ill. — Jurors deliberated less than 90 minutes before returning a guilty verdict Monday at the federal death-penalty trial of a former University of Illinois doctoral student who killed a visiting scholar from China after abducting her at a bus stop.
Brendt Christensen, 29, looked straight ahead and showed no emotion as a guilty verdict was announced against him.
The judge has said there will be a break of a week or more before the penalty phase, a sort of mini-trial that could last several weeks.
Christensen lured Zhang into his car posing as an undercover officer when she was running late to sign an apartment lease on June 9, 2017.
Christensen forced the 5-foot-4 Zhang into his apartment in Urbana, Champaign’s sister city 140 miles southwest of Chicago, where he raped and killed her.
Sudan’s rulers won’t OK to power-sharing deal
KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudan’s military rulers refused to agree on Monday to the Ethiopian proposal for a power-sharing agreement with the country’s pro-democracy movement, a top general said, in comments that could worsen a volatile standoff with the protesters.
Ethiopia has led diplomatic efforts to bring the military and protest leaders back to the negotiating table after a deadly crackdown by security forces.
Protest leaders, represented by the coalition Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, had accepted the Ethiopian initiative the day before.
But on Monday, the powerful deputy head of the military council, Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, said the mission of the Ethiopian envoy was to pave the way for resuming talks with the FDFC, “not to offer proposals for solutions.”
Dagalo said the ruling military council did not oppose civilian participation in the future sovereign council but added that the transitional legislative body “should be (formed) through elections.”