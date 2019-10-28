GREENVILLE, Texas — A man suspected of opening fire at an off-campus college party in Texas, killing two people and injuring 12 others, was arrested Monday.
Brandon Ray Gonzalez, 23, of Greenville, Texas, was arrested at the auto dealership where he worked less than 48 hours after the shooting, Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said. Gonzalez was booked into the Hunt County Jail on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons. Bond was set at $1 million.
The shooting happened around midnight Saturday outside Greenville, 15 miles southwest of a satellite campus of the Texas A&M University System. Authorities believe the shooter may have been targeting just one person at the party of about 750 people outside Greenville, 15 miles southwest of a satellite campus of the Texas A&M University System, and that others may have been shot at random, Meeks has said.
Kevin Berry Jr., 23, of Dallas and Byron Craven Jr., 23, of Arlington were killed, authorities said.
The shooting took place at what Meeks has described as a Halloween and homecoming party for Texas A&M University-Commerce, though officials said it was not a school-sanctioned event. The party was held at a facility called The Party Venue, Meeks said. The venue sits along a highway in a rural area some 2.5 miles from the Greenville city limits.
Of the 12 people injured, six were shot and six were trampled or hurt by glass, authorities said. As of Monday, five remained hospitalized, one in critical condition and four in good condition, Meeks said.
Woman faces charges in boyfriend’s suicide
BOSTON — A former Boston College student who had “complete and total control” over her boyfriend has been indicted on an involuntary manslaughter charge for encouraging him to take his own life, Boston’s top prosecutor said Monday.
Inyoung You, 21, was “physically, verbally and psychologically abusive” to fellow Boston College student Alexander Urtula during an 18-month relationship, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said at a news conference.
You sent Urtula, 22, of Cedar Grove, N.J., more than 47,000 text messages in the last two months of the relationship, including many urging him to “go kill yourself” or “go die,” Rollins said. You also tracked Urtula and was nearby when he died in Boston on May 20, the day of his Boston College graduation.
You is in her native South Korea, and it is unclear when she will be arraigned. Prosecutors are in negotiations with You’s counsel to get her to return to the U.S. voluntarily, but if she does not, Rollins said, she will start extradition proceedings.
Gender reveal party turns deadly
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Authorities say an Iowa family’s attempt at a gender reveal party for a soon-to-be-born baby went horribly wrong when a homemade device that was meant to discharge colored powder instead exploded like a pipe bomb, killing a 56-year-old relative.
The Marion County Sheriff’s office says Pamela Kreimeyer died instantly when debris struck her head Saturday before flying another 432 feet and landing in a nearby field in rural Knoxville, about 35 miles southeast of Des Moines.
Kreimeyer was 45 feet from the device when it exploded.
Family members welded a metal cylinder to a stand and packed it with gunpowder that they thought would send the colored baby powder aloft. But authorities say tape covering the top of the cylinder caused it to detonate like a pipe bomb.
Suspect in newspaper shooting changes plea
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The man accused of killing five Maryland newspaper employees admitted in court to the crimes on Monday, while his attorney said he is maintaining his plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.
Jarrod Ramos stood in court and repeatedly answered “that is correct” when asked by Judge Laura Ripken whether he understood he was giving up his right to the first phase of his trial to determine whether he committed the crimes.
“Yes, I am,” Ramos said, when asked if he was guilty of all 23 courts in an indictment, including first-degree murder.
Attorney Katy O’Donnell said her client is still seeking a jury trial to determine whether he is not criminally responsible by reason of insanity in connection with a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis in 2018.
According to the state’s attorney, jury selection would start Wednesday if the judge does accept his guilty plea. A hearing to determine whether Ramos is criminally responsible would begin in November.
The 39-year-old Ramos had originally pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible. The latter term is Maryland’s version of an insanity defense.
