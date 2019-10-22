Winston-Salem police charged an 18-year-old with first-degree murder early Tuesday morning in connection with the Oct. 17 shooting death of Jumil Dewann Robertson, who was 17.
Officers arrested Francisco Javier Dominguez-Bautista around 2 a.m. Tuesday when he voluntarily came to the police department, police said.
Robertson was a senior at Glenn High School, according to Brent Campbell, a spokesman for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
Police found Robertson lying on the side of the road in the 1700 block of Argonne Boulevard, suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities pronounced him dead on the scene.
Police also charged Dominguez-Bautista, of the 700 block of Cranford Street, with discharging a firearm into an occupied home. Authorities say the same gun that killed Robertson was used minutes earlier to shoot into a home at 2200 South Broad St. in Winston-Salem.
Investigators have not been able to find any link between Robertson and the residents of the home on South Broad Street. However, police said ballistic evidence shows Dominguez-Bautista used the same weapon to commit both shootings.
Dominguez-Bautista shot into the home on South Broad Street because he had a “beef” with someone living there, according to Winston-Salem police officer Lt. Gregory Dorn. He declined to elaborate when asked about the details of the disagreement.
Investigators also say they can find no connection between Robertson and the occupants of the South Broad Street home.
Dominguez-Bautista is being held in the Forsyth County jail with no bond allowed, which is typical for people charged with first-degree murder. According to court records, Dominguez-Bautista had his first appearance in Forsyth District Court Tuesday. Judge Camille Banks-Prince of Forsyth District Court gave him a court-appointed attorney. His next court appearance is Nov. 7.
Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding Robertson’s death or the shooting on South Broad Street contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County can also be contacted via the Facebook page.
