Franklin White Jr., 18, of High Point.

Charges: Felony larceny; possessing stolen goods; trafficking heroin; possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, deliver controlled substance schedule VI and schedule II; resist, delay and obstruct; reckless driving; speed to elude arrest; and hit-and-run with property damage.
He is being held on a $1 million secured bond at the High Point jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.