Former Forsyth County commissioner Everette Witherspoon Jr. has been indicted on charges he filed false tax returns and failed to file a return, the U.S. Justice Department said in a news release Wednesday.
A federal grand jury in Greensboro indicted Witherspoon on three counts of filing a false tax return and one count of failing to file a federal tax return. The indictments were unsealed when Witherspoon was arrested Wednesday, the news release said.
Witherspoon served two terms on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. Tonya McDaniel beat Witherspoon last year in the Democratic primary and went on to win the general election.
Witherspoon is chief executive of Chris's Rehab, and according to federal prosecutors, he also co-owned and operated two tax return preparation businesses — Quick Taxes LLC in Greensboro and Fast Tax Inc. in Winston-Salem.
Federal prosecutors allege that Witherspoon filed false personal tax returns when he did not report his county commissioner wages. This occurred between the 2013 and 2015 tax years.
He also is accused of underreporting his gross receipts from Chris's Rehab and his total income, according to the news release. The indictments allege that, despite having gross income in excess of the filing requirements, Witherspoon did not file his personal income tax return in 2012.
If convicted, Witherspoon faces a maximum prison sentence of three years for each count of filing a false tax return and one year in prison for failing to file a tax return. He also could face a period of supervised release and monetary penalties.
