Felicity Huffman on Tuesday reported to a federal prison in Northern California, where she will spend two weeks behind bars for conspiring to rig her daughter’s college entrance exams.

Huffman, 56, will serve her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, a low-security facility about 30 miles southeast of Oakland, according to a statement from Huffman’s representative.

Upon her release, Huffman must perform 250 hours of community service and remain on supervised release for one year.

The award-winning actress was arrested in March and pleaded guilty to fraud conspiracy, admitting she paid $15,000 to William “Rick” Singer, a consultant who orchestrated an elaborate college admissions fraud, to fix her daughter’s SAT score.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in September chose to incarcerate Huffman, despite Huffman’s explanation that she believed she was trying to be “a good mother” when she conspired to fix her daughter’s SAT score.

In a letter to the judge, Huffman said she came to view her daughter’s struggles on the math section of the SAT as “a huge obstacle” to her acting dreams.

