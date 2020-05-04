CHARGED:
Former teaching assistant faces additional charges
GREENSBORO — A former teaching assistant at Dudley High School has been charged with additional sex offenses against students at the school, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Christopher Arnell Holland was charged in March with three counts of sex acts with a student.
During the investigation, “additional victims were identified,” prompting more charges, the news release said.
Holland was charged on May 4 with six new crimes — three counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult, two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and one count of indecent liberties with a child, police said. The alleged incidents took place between 2017 and 2019.
The investigation continues, and additional charges are anticipated, the release said.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this case can contact the Greensboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 336-373-2255 or Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
WELCOME BACK:
Non-resident property owners return to area
KITTY HAWK — Residents of a coastal North Carolina county stood on a roadside on Monday wearing masks and holding signs welcoming non-resident property owners back to the area after they were banned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 20 people wearing masks and holding handmade signs alongside U.S. Highway 158 greeted motorists, The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported. A plane carrying a welcome banner flew overhead.
The show of hospitality marked another step toward reopening the tourist season on the Outer Banks, with Dare County officials starting to allow nonresident property owners back into the county after weeks of checkpoints. Currituck County opened to nonresidents two weeks ago.
NAMED
: Baby rhino born at North Carolina Zoo named Jojo
ASHEBORO — The name of a baby rhino was announced Monday after the public was invited to vote on a list of names.
Baby rhino Jojo was born at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro on Feb. 24 to mom Linda and dad Stormy. The baby had weighed about 80 to 90 pounds at birth.
The public voted in an online poll from a list of names provided by the Zoo’s rhino keepers.
The zoo said in a statement that Jojo is named after rhino keeper Joseph “Jojo” Wachira of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.