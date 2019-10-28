fatality:
Cyclist dies after being hit early Monday by dump truck
WINSTON-SALEM — A 42-year-old man died Monday when his bicycle was hit by a dump truck at Southdale Avenue and Overdale Road in Winston-Salem, police said.
Jamey Alfredo Thornton, of Motor Road, was found lying beside his bike in the northbound lane of Southdale Avenue, according to investigators.
Authorities say he was sideswiped shortly before 7 a.m. by a 2001 Mack dump truck driven by John Steven Hardy, 57, of Winston-Salem.
The 3600 block of Southdale Avenue was closed to traffic for approximately 4½ hours as a result of the collision and investigation.
stabbing:
2 men facing charge of murdering their roommate
WINSTON-SALEM — Two Winston-Salem men are charged with murder in the stabbing death of another man in an apartment on Academy Street.
Police were called to an apartment in the 1000 block of Academy Street about 3 a.m. Monday and found Marcus Warren Smith, 26, who had been stabbed multiple times. Smith died at the scene, police said.
Callers to police told dispatchers they heard sounds of a struggle or an assault coming from the department, police reported.
Smith lived at the apartment with two other men, Jesse Jesus Sanchez, 20, and Brandon Michael Bussey, 20, police said.
Both are charged with murder and are being held at the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.
Smith’s death is the 21st homicide of the year, the same number there were at this time last year.
collision:
2 people die after car is struck by Amtrak train
HARRISBURG — Authorities in North Carolina say two people were killed when an Amtrak train struck a car.
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said the accident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. when the train struck a car at a rail crossing in Harrisburg on Monday.
Emergency responders believe both people who were killed were inside the car at the time of the collision. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials have not released their identities.
The Harrisburg Fire Department said 45 people were onboard the Raleigh-bound train, but officials say no one on the train was hurt.
Rail traffic was stopped and the road where the accident occurred was expected to be closed for an extended time.
Harrisburg is approximately 15 miles northeast of Charlotte.
death sentence:
Inmate gets death penalty for killing 4 guards
MANTEO — A North Carolina inmate convicted of murdering four prison workers during a failed escape attempt two years ago has been sentenced to death.
The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Va., reported that jurors on Monday settled on execution as the appropriate penalty for 30-year-old Mikel Brady for the deadliest attempted prison breakout in state history.
Brady was the first of four inmates tried on charges of killing two prison guards, a maintenance worker and a sewing plant manager on Oct. 12, 2017, at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City.
Brady was already serving time for attempted murder for shooting a North Carolina state trooper in 2013.
Brady joins more than 140 people on North Carolina’s death row.
The state has had no executions since 2006.
