New Charges:
Man arrested in shooting faces murder charge
WINSTON-SALEM — A Winston-Salem man already facing charges in a fatal shooting last month is now charged with murder in the case, authorities said Monday.
Deedward Devon Glenn, 24, of East 23rd Street, is accused of killing Ernest Rennard Cameron, 23, of East Sprague Street, on Aug. 23 while Cameron was in his car at the intersection of South Main Street and Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem police said.
Glenn was initially charged Wednesday with three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, inflicting serious injury, court records show.
Cameron was in the car with a toddler boy and a woman at the time of the shooting, investigators said. Cameron was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.
Deedward Glenn’s sister, 31-year-old Naketa Glenn was charged Monday with felony obstruction of justice in connection with Cameron’s death, police said.
Deedward Glenn also is charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell and deliver, according to court records. Deedward Glenn was being held in the Forsyth County jail without bond, police said. Naketa Glenn was given a $2,500 unsecured bond, police said.
Juvenile case:
Student accused of posting threat against school
An unidentified student at Central Davidson High School has been charged in connection with a threat made against the school, authorities said Monday.
The student, who is younger than 16, faces a charge of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said. He or she is accused of posting a picture on social media of weapons and saying that people should not come to school, the sheriff’s office said.
The student was charged on a juvenile petition to be filed with Davidson County juvenile services, the sheriff’s office said.
storm’s toll:
N.C. announces third death attributed to Dorian
RALEIGH — North Carolina is reporting another storm-related death related to Hurricane Dorian — bringing the number to three.
In a report relayed through Gov. Roy Cooper, the State Medical Examiner’s Office said that an unidentified 54-year-old man died Saturday from injuries sustained in a chain saw accident as he tried to remove a tree in New Hanover County. Other deaths included a Pamlico County man who collapsed Friday and a Columbus County man who fell from a ladder while preparing for the storm a week ago.
On Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado hit Emerald Isle as Dorian approached the North Carolina coast last week. NWS officials plan to meet with Onslow County officials Tuesday to survey a site in the Sneads Ferry area. Radar indicated another possible tornado there the same day, but that report is unconfirmed.
crazy like a fox:
Davidson County reports fifth rabies case
LEXINGTON — The Davidson County Health Department reported the fifth case of rabies for the year after a fox attacked three people on Friday.
According to information provided by the health department, on Sept. 6 the fox attacked two people at a bus stop in Lexington but did not break the skin. After this incident, the animal ran off and reportedly bit someone else and was shot and killed. Because of the human exposure, that person was referred to a medical provider for follow up.
