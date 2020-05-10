jackpot:
Man who delivers medicine wins N.C. lottery prize
RALEIGH — A Greensboro man who delivers medicine to hospitals and clinics hit the Carolina Cash 5 jackpot, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.
James Joyce of Greensboro bought the lottery ticket on April 21 at Crossroads Exxon on West Market Street in Greensboro and won $149,814.
After checking the numbers when he got up the following morning, “I almost fainted,” Joyce said.
While the state’s stay-at-home order remains in effect, the lottery has lifted the requirement that winners of prizes of $100,000 or more claim their prize in person. After federal and state tax withholdings, Joyce received $105,994.
Joyce planned to pay some bills and make one special purchase: “I’m going to buy myself a brand-new set of golf clubs,” he said.
peeping charges:
Randolph deputies seize computer, devices
ASHEBORO — A Pleasant Garden man who was taken into custody Friday following an investigation into an alleged peeping incident was served with more charges on Saturday.
According to a news release, on April 22 the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division received a report regarding the allegations of secret peeping in a private residence.
Michael Shane Mosqueda, 39, of Wayne White Road, Pleasant Garden, was arrested after detectives executed a search warrant and seized a computer and multiple digital storage devices.
He was originally charged with 16 counts of felony secretly using or installing a photographic imaging device to arouse or gratify sexual desire and 16 counts of felony possessing photographic images obtained in violation of the peeping statute. The additional charges include seven counts of first-degree felony exploitation of a minor and 25 counts of second-degree felony exploitation of a minor.
Mosqueda was in the the Randolph County jail on a $275,000 secured bond.
shooting: Winston-Salem woman
caught in crossfire, wounded
WINSTON-SALEM — A Winston-Salem woman was shot and wounded early Sunday morning after she was caught in the crossfire of gunshots, authorities said.
Tammy Jones Coleman, 52, was in her vehicle near the intersection of North Point Boulevard and University Parkway at 2:45 a.m. when two other vehicles approached that location, Winston-Salem police said.
People in those vehicles then fired guns at each other, and Coleman sustained at least one and possibly two gunshot wounds as she waited at a red light, police said. Coleman was being treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
