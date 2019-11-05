ice arrest: Senator sounds off after man’s drunk-driving conviction

CHARLOTTE — Federal agents have arrested a Mexican citizen who was released by a Mecklenburg County sheriff’s office after he was convicted and sentenced for a drunken driving death in January.

Jose Barajas-Diaz was convicted on Oct. 24 and given a five-year suspended sentence, with credit for time served.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office then released him, refusing to honor an Immigration and Customs Enforcement request to detain him for living in the U.S. without permission.

Barajas-Diaz was free for a week before ICE arrested him late last week.

Sheriff Garry McFadden has said his office must comply with any federal arrest warrant, but not with administrative detainer requests that lack judicial authority.

On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis accused the sheriff of putting sanctuary policies ahead of public safety.

stepping down: Former chairman of UNC board to leave postRALEIGH — Harry Smith, who recently resigned as chairman of the UNC Board of Governors, says he’s now stepping down entirely.

On Monday, Smith announced that he’s leaving in February 2020.

Smith, whose tenure before he resigned as board chairman was marred by the controversy over the “Silent Sam” Confederate statue, explained he doesn’t have time to be a member after starting his own private equity firm.

hunting mishap:

Man, bear tumble off Haywood County cliff

WAYNESVILLE — A hunter’s attempt to corral a bear last weekend ended badly for both.

According to an official with the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission, the hunter was with another man who had shot the bear while it was in a tree near Mount Sterling in Haywood County.

The bear fell out of the tree and began biting the hunter.

The two tumbled off a cliff, killing the 350-pound bear and severely injuring the hunter.

plane crash: Investigators say aircraft was ‘experimental’CAMERON — Federal investigators say a man who died in a plane crash last month was flying an “experimental” aircraft that was “amateur built.”

The information comes from a preliminary report released Monday by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Charles Grant Fitzgerald was the only one on board when the plane crashed Oct. 14 near an airport in Cameron, a town in Moore County.

A friend of the pilot told investigators that the canopy on Fitzgerald’s plane separated from the airframe during a previous flight.

Fitzgerald told his friend the plane “flew all right” without it.

— Wire Reports

