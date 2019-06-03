survivor:
Teenager recovering after shark attack off N.C. coast
ATLANTIC BEACH — A teenager survived a shark attack off a North Carolina beach Sunday, but doctors had to amputate her left leg, her family said.
Paige Winter, 17, was in the ocean off Fort Macon State Park when she was attacked by a shark just after noon Sunday, according to a statement from Vidant Medical Center.
Monday morning, Winter’s mom Marcy Goodrum Winter said on Facebook, “Paige is out of surgery and awake, she’s still pretty groggy but cracking jokes. She wants everyone to know that sharks are still good people.”
Paige Winter will still need multiple surgeries, according to family friend Brandon Bersch.
arrested:
Reidsville man charged in woman’s fatal shooting
EDEN — A Reidsville man was arrested in the shooting death of a 25-year-old Ridgeway, Virginia, woman Sunday at Klyce Street Manor apartments. Police charged J’mes Eric Troxler, 23, in the death of Shaquille Antionette Madison, who was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound around 9 p.m.
Charged with one count of first-degree murder in Madison’s killing, Troxler was also charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill for firing at a second person who did not sustain injuries, said Eden police spokesman Lt. David Lamberth.
Troxler is being held without bail at the Rockingham County Jail in Wentworth.
closed:
Two fired, stores closed after employees’ racist messages
CHARLOTTE — A national chain closed two of its North Carolina stores and two workers were fired after racist names were added to two customer receipts. News outlets report Smoothie King announced that it closed the stores in Charlotte after the receipts were issued Sunday.
Photos of the receipts were posted on Twitter. In one instance, an employee listed the n-word as the customer name on a receipt. On the other, a Korean customer was listed as “Jackie Chan.”
A company statement said both workers were terminated and the two stores involved will be closed “until the franchisees and their respective teams complete further training” to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
sealed:
Judge seals warrants related to search near Kernersville
A judge sealed the search warrants Monday that investigators had obtained last week to search a field near Kernersville for a possible body, a court record shows.
Judge Julia Lynn Gullett of Forsyth Superior Court sealed the warrants at the request of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, according to the court record. Local investigators ended their search Wednesday for a body in a field near the intersection of Ogden School Road and Teague in southeastern Forsyth County near Kernersville.
No body was found at the scene, and investigators found no evidence that a crime happened there, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office received the tip May 24 that a body might have been dumped on the property.
Investigator A.J. Evaro told Gullett that public disclosure of executed search warrants “would jeopardize the integrity of the ongoing investigation,” the court order says.
Gullett’s order will keep the search warrants sealed until an arrest is made or the investigation is closed.