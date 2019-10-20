ACCIDENT:
Tractor-trailer crash results in 1 death, police say
WINSTON-SALEM Authorities are investigating a fatality involving a tractor-trailer early Sunday.
The crash originated on I-40 West, with the tractor-trailer coming to rest in the 900 block of East Clemmonsville Road.
The name of the deceased was not released Sunday.
CRASH:
Police say a drunk driver hit road crew, killing 1, injuring 3
CONCORD — Police say a woman driving under the influence of alcohol crashed into a road crew, killing one man and injuring three others.
Local media reports say the crew was doing construction outside a mall in Concord when the crash happened early Saturday morning.
Police said in a press release that Danyel McKenzie Middleton of Concord was charged with felony death by vehicle and could face additional charges. She was jailed on $1 million bail pending a court appearance Monday, Oct. 21.
Police say 50-year-old Socorro Maya Martinez of Graham was killed.
Data Breach:
Mission Health finds issue with e-commerce site
ASHEVILLE — A health system that serves western North Carolina has contacted an undisclosed number of people about a data breach involving its e-commerce website.
The Citizen-Times reports Mission Health said it recently “identified and addressed” a security incident involving information consumers provided when making purchases through its online store.
Mission said in a letter obtained by the newspaper that it determined malicious code was inserted into the website’s legitimate code and was sending payment information to “an unauthorized person.” The letter says the malicious code was present for more than three years, ending this June.
The health system says names, addresses, and payment card information may have been compromised but no medical records were involved.
A Mission spokeswoman said affected consumers were notified and offered a free year of credit monitoring.
