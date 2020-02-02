ROBBERY:
Police investigating incident at barbershop Sunday
GREENSBORO — Officers are investigating the armed robbery of a barbershop Sunday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
At 12:52 a.m., officers responded to the Razor Line Barbershop at 4311 W. Gate City Boulevard in reference to a robbery of business. Two men with their faces covered robbed the business at gunpoint and left with an undisclosed amount of cash and property according to the release. They were last seen leaving on foot. No injuries were reported.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
arrest:
Man facing charges in connection to January homicide
STATESVILLE — A Winston-Salem man was arrested Friday in the death of a Statesville woman last month.
Statesville Police arrested Jhammar Vernon Bowen, 28, of Winston-Salem, in connection with the death of Shana Nicole Harmon, 25, of Statesville. He was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder and is being held in the Iredell County Jail without bond, according to a news release from the Statesville Police Department.
Bowen is the second person arrested in Harmon’s death. On Jan. 23, Statesville Police arrested Qawiesha Khaleelah Tolliver and charged him with murder.
chargeS:
2 pedestrians die after being hit by alleged drunk driver
GASTONIA — Two pedestrians died after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning. The driver left the scene, according to Gastonia police.
Katelyn Brooke Abernathy, 24, of Gastonia, faces several charges including two counts of felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired and felony hit and run resulting in death.
She was booked into the Gaston County Jail under a $250,000 bond.
Charles Henry Love, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene. Keytiada Tyschica Montay Cooke died during surgery.
Abernathy was driving westbound in a 2014 Honda Accord on East Long Avenue at the time of the collision, according to warrants. She went off the road to the right, struck the concrete curb and drove up onto the sidewalk before striking Cooke and Love, according to warrants.
When police found Abernathy at her home, she reportedly told an officer, “I didn’t mean to do that.”
She made two other statements, including, “I was about to come to the station and turn myself in,” and “I would have never done that on purpose,” according to search warrant affidavits.
fatality:
Uber driver charged after passenger dies in crash
CHARLOTTE — Authorities in North Carolina say an Uber driver is facing charges after a fatal crash.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
A police department media release said a 2014 BMW was traveling south on East W.T. Harris Boulevard when it crossed the center concrete median and entered the opposing lanes. The car then ran off the road and struck a utility pole and two trees before coming to rest in the northbound lanes.
Police say a 40-year-old woman who was a rear-seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified the driver as 57-year-old Geoffrey Douglas Adams. He has been charged with reckless driving and misdemeanor death by vehicle.
