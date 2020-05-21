SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia man who filmed cellphone video of Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting was arrested Thursday and charged with murder.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 50-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan was arrested on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. No other details were given. The GBI said in a statement that it would hold a news conference this morning.
Arbery was slain Feb. 23 when a white father and son armed themselves and pursued him after spotting the 25-year-old black man running in their neighborhood. More than two months passed before authorities arrested Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.
Gregory McMichael told police he suspected Arbery was a burglar and that Arbery attacked his son before being shot.
Forecasters predict busy hurricane season
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — With forecasters predicting another intense Atlantic hurricane season with as many as 13 to 19 named storms, disaster preparedness experts say it’s critically important for people in evacuation zones to plan to stay with friends or family, rather than end up in shelters during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Shelters are meant to keep you safe, not make you comfortable,” said Carlos Castillo, acting deputy administrator for resilience at FEMA.
“Social distancing and other CDC guidance to keep you safe from COVID-19 may impact the disaster preparedness plan you had in place, including what is in your go-kit, evacuation routes, shelters, and more,” Castillo said.
Cohen leaves prison for home detention
NEW YORK — Michael Cohen, the disgraced former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, walked out of a federal prison in upstate New York on Thursday and quickly promised to dish on his former boss — just not right now.
“I am so glad to be home and back with my family,” Cohen tweeted after arriving at his Upper East Side home, where he will serve the remainder of his three-year sentence. “There is so much I want to say and intend to say. But now is not the right time. Soon. Thank you to all my friends and supporters.”
Cohen, 53, wasn’t supposed to get out until November 2021 at the earliest, but the Justice Department is letting hundreds of inmates convicted of nonviolent crimes serve their stints in home confinement to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Cohen arrived at his posh Manhattan pad shortly before 11 a.m.
Wire Reports
