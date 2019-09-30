Entangled in a multifaceted sex-abuse crisis, the Southern Baptist Convention is preparing to host a high-profile conference on the topic that has kindled skepticism even among some of the scheduled speakers.
The three-day Caring Well conference opens Thursday at a resort near Dallas, drawing hundreds of pastors and church officials from the largest Protestant denomination in the U.S. for a program featuring victim advocates, attorneys, therapists and at least 10 survivors of sexual abuse.
Several of those survivors told The Associated Press they had mixed feelings about the conference — hoping it represents a genuine desire for change but concerned it might come across as a public relations exercise.
The first survivor scheduled to speak is Susan Codone, a professor at Mercer University who says she was abused as a teenager by the youth minister and pastor at her SBC church in Alabama.
She is grateful that SBC leaders now seem to be taking the sex abuse problem seriously, but suggested progress would come faster if the denomination — which espouses male leadership — brought more women into leadership roles.
“The anger in the survivor community has been extremely valuable for instigating change,” she said. “But changing the culture of the SBC will take generations.”
There’s been some sharp criticism of the conference from several anti-abuse activists who were not invited to speak, including Christa Brown, an author and retired attorney who says she was abused by a Southern Baptist minister as a child. She suggested that organizers opted to invite survivors whose stories were deemed “risk-free for the SBC.”
“They have picked those who don’t ask anything of them at this point,” said Brown, who has been pushing the SBC to create an independently run database listing pastors and other church personnel who have been credibly accused of abuse.
The conference is being organized by the SBC’s Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, which holds a national meeting every year in its role as the SBC’s public policy arm.
The commission’s president, the Rev. Russell Moore, says he and his colleagues sought a diverse array of speakers, and are urging them to be “candid and forthright.”
“I can understand skepticism from all sorts of people, given the track record of the church, especially over the past several years,” he said.
The conference is not intended to produce new policies or recommendations. Its goal, Moore said, is to provide churches with expert advice on how to prevent abuse and support abuse survivors.
