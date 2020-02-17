Reidsville Police Report the following arrests:
Feb. 10
Michael Lee Foster Sr., 47, of Delancey Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 702 Delancey St. and charged with concealment/shoplifting.
Kauwana Nneka Johnson, 24, of Price Street, Reidsville, was arrested at the Reidsville Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct.
Eric Jason Shelton, 42, of Gibbs Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 2299 Freeway Drive and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 12
Gary Ray Chilton Jr., 26, of Ellington Road, Reidsville, was arrested at 2222 Holliday Loop on warrant service and was additionally charged with resisting public officer and injury to real property.
Jermica Clark Graves, 40, of North Scales Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 1599 Vance Street and on service of three warrants. Graves was additionally charged with driving while license revoked – limited driving privileges.
Feb. 13
Lewis Edward Dishmon Jr., 52, of Birdhaven Trail, Reidsville, was arrested at the Reidsville Police Department and charged with concealment/shoplifting.
William Alexander Wade, 47, of Country Pine Lane, Greensboro, was arrested on Southeast Market Street and charged with felony larceny, two counts misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and resisting public officer.
Feb. 14
Lashawnda Danielle Blackwell, 28, of South Scales Street, Reidsville was arrested at 400 Park Lane and charged with driving while impaired.
Ashley Nicole Creasy, 28, of Wray Street, Reidsville, was arrested at 906 N. Scales St. and charged with injury to real property, reckless driving to endanger and driving while license revoked – limited driving privileges.
Nicole Lee Humphries, 40, of U.S. 29 Business, Ruffin, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Patrick Rickel Millner, 34, of Bluestem Drive, Greensboro, was arrested at 232 N. Edgeworth and charged with murder.
Robert Rakeem Neal III, 19, of Moyer Lane, Reidsville, was arrested on Holiday Loop Road and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, aiding and abetting driving while license revoked, not impaired revocation, possession of marijuana up to ½ oz. and possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Lee Trent, 38, of U.S. 29 Business, Reidsville, was arrested at Wal-Mart in Reidsville and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked, non-impaired revocation.
Feb. 16
Jonathan Herbin Jr., 33, of Circle Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 102 S. Main St. and charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering.
Liza Jane Pearman, 40, of Cottage Lane, Eden, was arrested at 618 S. Main St. and charged with fail to appear/comply.
Shanika Diane Penn, 32, of Circle Drive, Reidsville, was arrested at 102 S. Main St. and charged with misdemeanor breaking or entering.
