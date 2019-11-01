WENTWORTH — A Mayodan man was sentenced to a minimum of nearly 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for his involvement in the 2017 stabbing death of Michael Andre Webster, who was killed outside his Madison barbershop.
Tahj Rasheed Parker, 24, of 144 Boles St. in Mayodan was sentenced in Rockingham County Superior Court to a maximum of 212 months by Wake County Superior Court Judge Andrew Heath on Oct. 23.
At approximately 6:17 p.m. on July 28 2017, officers with the Madison Police Department were called to the 400 block of Mayo Street, following an assault and possible stabbing.
When they arrived at a barbershop located at 413 Mayo St., they found Webster lying under a nearby carport floor with a stab wound to the chest.
After initial investigation of the crime scene, officers concluded that two subjects in a light-colored SUV approached the victim.
Authorities concluded that Parker pulled out a knife and stabbed Webster once in the chest, following a previous altercation that took place at the barbershop.
The two subjects involved in the altercation then fled the area in the SUV, heading south on Mayo Street.
Webster made his way to a nearby residence, where he was later found by law enforcement underneath a carport.
He was given medical attention and transported to Moses Cone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Parker was arrested in Burlington in December of 2017 and charged with voluntary manslaughter.
A week after his arrest, a Rockingham County Jury returned a true bill of indictment to up Parker’s charge to first-degree murder.
Following the plea, Rockingham County District Attorney Jason Ramey thanked the Madison Police Department for their, “outstanding, professional and thorough” investigation.
Webster’s death was Madison’s first homicide in approximately 10 years.
“I would like to thank Chief Mike Rutherford, Lead Investigator Sergeant Thomas Strader, Sergeant Johnny Shelton, and Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Reese for their excellent work to secure justice for the victim and his family,” Ramey said in a statement. “I pray that this brings some sense of closure to them. I would also like to thank the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Mayodan Police Department for their assistance in this case.”
