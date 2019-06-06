SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Leaders of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang were charged Thursday with directing killings and drug smuggling from within California’s most secure prisons, U.S. prosecutors said.
The charges detail five slayings and accuse an attorney of helping smuggle drugs and cellphones to aid the white supremacist gang.
A total of 16 Aryan Brotherhood members and associates are accused of running the criminal enterprise using contraband cellphones, encrypted chats, text messages, multimedia messages and email.
Among them are nine current inmates charged with racketeering, conspiracy and other charges, and seven people outside prison accused of assisting the gang in activities in Las Vegas and as far east as Missouri and South Dakota.
Prosecutors say a longtime leader of a rival black gang was killed just days after he was released from decades of solitary confinement.
Sacramento-based U.S. attorney McGregor Scott called the charges “a significant blow to the leadership of a violent criminal enterprise run from inside California prisons.”
Kangaroo on the loose in south Mississippi
GULFPORT, Miss. — It isn’t Australia but residents of a Mississippi town might be feeling like they’re down under.
News outlets report that Jojo the kangaroo went missing from an elementary school in Gulfport Wednesday morning. Cody Breland of Wild Acres Wildlife Photography & Mobile Petting Zoo was showing children various animals when Jojo got frightened and hopped away.
Breland says residents shouldn’t try to capture Jojo because he’ll be spooked and can hop really quickly.
The newspaper says Jojo hadn’t been found as of Thursday morning.