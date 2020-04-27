SANTIAGO, Chile — The spreading specter of the new coronavirus is shaking Latin America’s notoriously overcrowded, unruly prisons, threatening to turn them into an inferno.
The Puente Alto prison in downtown Santiago, Chile, had the largest of Latin America’s prison virus outbreaks so far, with more than 300 reported cases. The prison’s 1,100 inmates are terrified. Social distancing is hard to practice in jail.
“They are all in contact with each other,” said prison nurse Ximena Graniffo.
Latin America’s prisons hold 1.5 million inmates, and the facilities are often quasi-ruled by prisoners themselves because of corruption, intimidation and inadequate guard staffs. Low budgets also create ideal conditions for the virus to spread: There is often little soap and water and cell blocks are crowded.
So far, national officials have reported close to 1,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among inmates and prison staff. The worst hit has been Peru, with 613 cases and at least 13 deaths, though the extent of testing to determine the full scale of infections differs from country to country. When the Dominican Republic tested more than 5,500 inmates at the La Victoria prison, which has been producing protective face masks for the public, officials reported at least 239 tested positive.
Fear of the virus itself already has proven deadly. There have been 23 deaths in prison riots in Colombia since the pandemic started. More than 1,300 inmates have escaped prisons in Brazil after a temporary release program was cancelled due to the outbreak, and more than 1,000 have been on hunger strikes in Argentina.
La. murder suspect ambushes police officers
A man accused of murder ambushed two officers sent to interview him about a killing hours earlier, then stood over a dead officer’s body while continuing to shoot him, according to police documents released Monday.
Ronnie DeWayne Kato Jr. of Baton Rouge had threatened years earlier to kill police if his girlfriend called them, one statement said.
The second ambushed officer remained in critical condition Monday afternoon but was alert and talking, said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr., a Baton Rouge police spokesman. “So he’s doing a lot better” and his condition may be upgraded, he said.
Police released two statements filed for the arrest of 36-year-old Kato, who was taken into custody after a standoff that followed the second shooting Sunday. Police have not identified the officers, describing one as a 21-year law enforcement veteran and the other as a seven-year officer. Their names may be released Tuesday, McKneely said.
Kato was arrested on two counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder, five counts of home invasion and one of aggravated battery.
Five found dead in Wis. house; suspect arrested
Police found five people shot to death Monday inside a Milwaukee home and took into custody the man who dialed 911 to report the slayings, the city’s police chief said.
The police department received a call around 10:30 a.m. from a man who said his family was dead, Chief Alfonso Morales said during a brief news conference. When officers arrived at the house on the city’s north side they found five victims ranging in age from 14 to 41, the chief said.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Mayor Tom Barrett told reporters at the house that a baby was found alive in the house. Investigators believe the shooter decided to spare the infant.
Morales said investigators recovered a weapon and believe the shooter acted alone, adding that there’s no threat to the public.
The man who called authorities to the house has been taken into custody, and detectives were trying to determine the relationship between the caller and the victims, Morales said. No names have been provided.
Morales called the shooting “a very tragic event.”
The Associated Press
