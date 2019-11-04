Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s help to find the relatives of a man who was found shot to death Sunday morning in the 900 block of North Cleveland Avenue.
Mario Salinas Noyola, 36, of Timlic Avenue was found with an apparent gunshot wound at about 2:15 a.m. after officers received a report of a fight involving weapons at 910 N. Cleveland Ave., police said. Officers found Noyola lying on the ground in the parking lot of Colony Place Apartments.
Normally, police notify the next-of-kin before releasing the name of a homicide victim. In this case, they released the name, hoping someone would have information about Noyola and his family.
Winston-Salem police are also working with the Mexican Consulate to find Noyola’s relatives.
Officials with the Mexican Consulate in Raleigh and Washington, D.C., couldn’t be reached Monday for comment.
A Forsyth County medical examiner has performed an autopsy on Noyola’s body, said Sean Reid, the chief death investigator at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Reid referred questions about the Noyola’s cause of death to police.
Police described the circumstances surrounding Noyola’s death as a murder, non-negligent manslaughter and an aggravated assault, according to a police incident report. Investigators found four shell casings at the scene.
Investigators also have learned that four men, ranging in age from 20 to 30, were involved in the fight in the apartment complex’s parking lot, police said. After the argument, gunfire was heard.
The men then left the scene in a white four-door passenger vehicle, police said. No arrests have been made.
Investigators are trying to determine why Noyola was in the parking lot, police Lt. Gregory Dorn said Monday. Detectives talked to the neighbors about the shooting.
Investigators haven’t determined a motive for the shooting, Dorn said.
Noyola’s death was the second in the past two months in which officers have asked for the public’s help in finding the relatives of a homicide victim. They also did so in the Sept. 2 death of Luis Ceferino Torres, who was found dead outside the Jon-Arch Apartments in the Sunnyside neighborhood, Dorn said.
Torres, 38, lived in the complex at east Brookline Street, police said.
Police haven’t released Torres’ cause of death, saying that his death appeared to be a result of a “violent confrontation.” Police are treating Torres’ death as a homicide.
Torres was first injured in his apartment and then ran outside, where he died, police said. Officers initially couldn’t find Torres’ relatives as he didn’t have any immediate family members living in Winston-Salem.
Dorn said Monday that investigators have found Torres’ next of kin. Officers are looking for a suspect in his death, police said.
The two deaths are not related, police said. Anyone who has information on either death can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. The Spanish line can be reached at 336-728-3904.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.