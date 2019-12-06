Back again:
Police say man robs local bank he robbed in 2016
HIGH POINT — Police say a man convicted of robbing a local bank in 2016 robbed it again on Friday.
Jimmy Lee Johnson, 52, of High Point will be charged with armed robbery, police said in a news release.
Officers were called to the BB&T at 620 N. Main St. after a man who had what appeared to be a gun in his hand ordered a teller to give him money before fleeing with an undisclosed amount, police said.
An officer on patrol in the area saw a man running from the bank and stopped him, police said. While the man was being detained, police received the robbery call and a description of the suspect matched him, police said. Police said they also found the money from the bank on the man, whom they identified as Johnson.
According to police, Johnson has been convicted of five robberies dating to 1991. One of those robberies was on March 23, 2016, at the same BB&T that was robbed Friday, police said.
Trafficking:
Couple charged with trying to lure 14-year-old girl
LINWOOD — A Davidson County couple faces human trafficking and other charges in connection with efforts to lure a 14-year-old Massachusetts girl here “for sexual purposes,” according to local detectives.
David Lee Presnell Jr., 33, and Brenda Lea Freeman, 19, used an online chat to attempt to obtain explicit photos of the girl, according to investigators with the Newbury Police Department in Massachusetts, which contacted Davidson authorities.
A search warrant of a home at 193 Plymouth Lane in Linwood suggested that both Presnell and Freeman were also communicating with other juveniles, some as young as 8 to 10 years old, sheriff’s reports showed. Davidson Sheriff’s Capt. Cory R. Mann said he could not comment on any other possible victims.
Both are charged with one count each of solicitation of a minor by electronic device, dissemination of obscene material to a minor under 16 years old, and felony conspiracy to commit human trafficking-child victim, officials said. Additional charges are possible, officials said.
They were being held in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.
Body found:
Missing man found on Blue Ridge Parkway trail in Va.
The body of a man reported missing more than a month ago was found Friday morning on a hiking trail off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia, according to the National Park Service.
Rangers found the body of 63-year-old James Albert Hogue, of Bristow, Va. on the trail near the Thunder Ridge Parking Area in Bedford County, Va., the park service said.
Hogue’s motorcycle was first noticed near that area on Oct. 26, the park service. Because it’s not uncommon for vehicles to be left at overlooks for extended periods while people take long hikes, he was not immediately reported missing. Rangers began searching for him on Oct. 28.
The cause of death is under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.