shooting:
High Point police seek two suspects in man’s shooting
HIGH POINT — Officers responding to a shooting Monday morning found a man with six gunshot wounds, according to a news release from High Point police.
At approximately 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Park Street. They found the injured 33-year-old High Point man on the front porch of a residence at 713 Park St. with gunshot wounds to his arms, legs and back, according to the release. He was taken to an area hospital and his injuries were not considered life-threatening.
A 31-one-year-old High Point man also was a target in the shooting, police said, but was not injured.
After a preliminary investigation, police obtained arrest warrants for Demetrius L. Gainey Jr., 19, and Myron R. Reynolds, 19, both of High Point. Gainey and Reynolds are wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with the intent to kill and attempted assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Both men should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the release. Anyone with information about their location is asked to call 911 immediately.
human trafficking:
Two dozen charged in Alamance investigation
More than two dozen people were charged in a human trafficking investigation conducted by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by other agencies.
The three-day operation last week focused on individuals suspected of human trafficking, specifically through prostitution.
In all, 27 people from across the Triad and the Triangle were charged.
“North Carolina is eighth in the nation for human trafficking. We’re trying to do everything we can to curb that statistic,” Sheriff Terry Johnson said.
punished:
N.C. State Bar disciplines former prosecutor
WINSTON-SALEM — The N.C. State Bar has suspended a former prosecutor convicted of peeping after he violated an agreement which banned him from a college campus.
Brooke McKinley Webster was convicted in January of going onto the Wake Forest University campus in September 2018, claiming it was a cut-through.
The former assistant district attorney in Wilkes and Yadkins counties had been banned because he was accused of using a handheld mirror under a desk to look at a female student in April 2017.
The State Bar determined that suspension was appropriate but also stayed the decision for two years, meaning Webster can still practice law.
To maintain the stay, Webster has to meet some conditions, including getting a psychological evaluation and complying with the recommended treatment.
