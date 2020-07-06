Vilifying police only makes matters worse
Demonizing the police is dangerous. Nothing positive can come from that. In fact, it will only make matters worse.
Recent events have raised this question to prominence in the public square: Are black lives in danger due to “systemic racism” in American policing?
The numbers from recent years suggest that the answer is no. Records kept by The Washington Post show that nine unarmed Black persons were shot dead by cops in 2019 (most justified); 19 unarmed white people shared the same fate.
These numbers confirm that Black lives are not in danger due to systemic police racism. Nine incidents do not demonstrate a systemic problem.
Despite these facts some call for abolishing the police or euphemistically defunding the police.
What does this nonsensical notion mean?
If you defund police, they cannot perform their core function: to prevent and solve crime. The defund movement has currency right now and goes arm-in-arm with the other major “movement” taking place right now, i.e., the abandonment of the rule of law and the destruction of civic life.
We need to ask ourselves this: When the police lose it, who’s going to win it?
Fred Gregory
Greensboro
Restorative justice helps to heal victims
Joseph DiAngelo Jr.’s plea of guilty is an example of restorative justice (“Golden State Killer admits to rapes, murders spanning 40 years,” June 30). Mr. DiAngelo is 74, and his health is failing, yet he pleaded guilty, having said to himself, “I did all that.”
This will allow his sentence to be changed from the death penalty to life in prison without parole. It is decades overdue.
And certainly I can’t speak for families and friends of his victims. But it does show what can happen when justice is allowed to be restorative rather than retributive.
The article said that loved ones wept while watching the proceeding. Mr. DiAngelo’s pleas of guilty and admittance of what he did are a vital step in the beginning of healing for those he has hurt.
It will not, of course, bring back those he killed. But it can mend.
The Rev. Beth Woodard
High Point
To those not masked: You put me at risk
I am at high risk for COVID-19.
Every time I have to leave my home, I see many people not wearing masks.
I feel as if they are saying directly to me, “My comfort is more important than your life.”
On the up side, it used to be impossible to tell just by looking whether someone was a selfish jerk.
But now I know: They are all unmasked.
E.T. Edwards
Greensboro
Easy to see through Dan Forest’s lawsuit
Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, your move is as transparent as plastic wrap.
There you were in today’s paper, announcing your intentions to sue Gov. Cooper for using executive orders to promote COVID-19 safety rather than trust you and your cronies to support a higher good.
Your role model (President Trump) has elevated executive orders to an art form. He does it to avoid having to fight for his mandates. Sound familiar?
The difference is that Cooper’s orders are designed to safeguard our people from a virus’ unbridled momentum.
If you were governor, what would your orders safeguard — other than self-preservation?
Would you make the same misguided mistakes that other governors have made? Would you reopen everything, only to have to retract your decision after seeing the real consequences of your political ambition?
You might, but Cooper hasn’t.
I applaud him for making very unpopular, demanding and uncomfortable decisions. He has put North Carolina citizens’ safety ahead of political gain.
You are putting political gain ahead of science and safety. Cooper has put his reelection at risk by doing the right things.
What’ll it be, Dan? Politics or North Carolina?
If I were a betting man, I’d put my money on politics.
Bill Shore
Greensboro
Why not Sanger bust?
I find it more than curious the new rage is to tear down “racist” statues (and more than a few that weren’t), but the bust of Margaret Sanger still stands in the Smithsonian?
Who was more racist than the founder of Planned Parenthood?
Glenn Lanham
High Point
