Good officers need to step up, and step in
We cannot continue to say that most of the police in our communities are good officers, that there’s just a few bad apples.
Not when they are complicit bystanders. When they take no action and keep silent.
The good officers must take a stand. They must stop fellow officers from using these inhumane and life-threatening methods of “restraint.”
The good officers know in their gut when something is just plain wrong.
They know when it goes against the moral code they’ve sworn to uphold.
It’s time for them to set aside their misplaced allegiance. When they to do this, the killing will stop and we can call them good officers again.
Janet Mackenzie
Greensboro
Nation must reckon with its sin of racism
What happened with the death of George Floyd may appear to be just another tragic death of a black man at the hands of police.
If our blind eyes, however, cannot read our history, we run the risk of a second pandemic. We invite chaos.
However, with eyes that see we might look to Germany, where a subsequent generation called the country to confess and repent the sin of the Holocaust.
We need a national confession involving all three branches of our government together with all our people to make amends for the centuries of oppression. People of color have been enslaved, exterminated, robbed of their homelands, driven onto reservations, and confined to lives of poverty and hopelessness in American ghettos.
This was not a limited era as in Nazi Germany. Our sin began before we were even a nation, continuing even after the promise of justice, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Over time our sin became normalized, blinding us to it, enabling us to justify it with all manner of rationalizations.
National repentance cannot be delayed. Like a lightning strike in a dry forest driven by unprecedented societal winds, we face a day of reckoning. Let’s reckon together.
Russell W. Ingersoll
Greensboro
Every police trainee should see Floyd video
I watched with dismay the video of the death of George Floyd. Four police officers, sworn to protect his well-being, either sat on or watched this murder for almost nine minutes. The image of one policeman with his hands in his pocket, smirk on his face, and knee on Floyd’s neck demonstrates this man’s disdain for his training, for the law and for the life of a man. This image has stayed with me as I have watched the country be convulsed in angry demonstrations.
I hope that this revolting act will result in action to stress the training and selection of police officers. This video should be used in every training session. I pray that this atrocity will help us all demonstrate our respect for all nonwhite citizens of our nation.
Bill Fraser
Greensboro
Riotous behavior should be called out
We need to stop enabling and justifying the riotous behavior as expressions of frustration. These are not the actions of mourners or sympathizers of George Floyd’s family but of criminals, using it as an excuse to act outside the law. The rioters should be called out for what they are by the media and stop tearing apart a community already struggling to recover from the virus shutdown. Target and auto parts stores had nothing to do with the incident and yet they were looted and burned. “Letting them vent” is not a response from a government responsible for all of its citizens.
Shaming the entire police department for one officer’s actions diminishes its ability to perform their duties. The optics of the National Guard coming in make it worse. Violence and chaos don’t set the table for needed discussion.
All of this crystallizes each side to their position where nothing moves forward. Due process is how we move forward, not mob rule.
Paul McDonald
Pleasant Garden
Part of Floyd tragedy is officers’ complicity
CNN broadcast a young African American male describing what he must do to and how to behave if stopped by a white policeman. It was a repeat of the humiliating things African Americans had to do in the 1930s for Southern sheriffs, just to survive. It reveals the still-cosmetic achievement of placing African Americans in law enforcement.
Officer Derek Chauvin’s expression revealed his lack of concern that he might be killing George Floyd and for any possible punishment. At least one African American policeman and four other white police officers stood by doing nothing. Regardless of rank, they should have told Chauvin to get off the subdued suspect and to place him in a squad car. If he refused, they should have forced him to do so and reported him to Internal Affairs. Nazi-era documentaries depict German police doing the same thing to Jews.
This sort of thing happens repeatedly and must stop. The first thing is for African American and white officers to not allow it to happen and for law enforcement administrations to punish racist officers like Chauvin. Thank goodness there are bodycams and private citizens courageous enough to record such crimes.
Eugene Pfaff
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.