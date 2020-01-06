charges:
Second man implicated, extradited in Black Friday killing
GREENSBORO — A second man is charged in the killing of a Baltimore man the day after Thanksgiving on Immanuel Road in Greensboro.
On Monday, Guy Alexander Clark, 29, was arrested in Maryland by the Maryland State Police Fugitive Task Force, according to a news release from Greensboro police. Clark was wanted for first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Mack Kelly Porter the 2600 block of Immanuel Road.
Porter was found shot in a parked vehicle, police said at the time. He was taken to a local hospital where he died shortly after arriving, police said.
Clark was extradited to North Carolina. He also is charged with conspiracy and discharging a weapon into occupied property.
Braxton Nelson Bridges, 29, address unknown, also is charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy in the death of Porter. Bridges was arrested last month, Greensboro police said.
Both men are being held without bail in the Guilford County jail, records show.
robbery:
Police seek two men who robbed Zaxby’s on Sunday
HIGH POINT — Police are looking for two men who robbed a Zaxby’s at gunpoint Sunday night.
Police said two men wearing hoods and masks robbed the restaurant at 7:45 p.m. Sunday at 1827 N. Main St.
No one was hurt, according to a news release. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Wade at 336-887-7841 or Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.
arrests:
Three men being held in connection to Dec. break-in
BURLINGTON — Authorities have arrested three people accused stealing children’s Christmas gifts as well an engagement ring, a laptop and firearms from a home in early December.
The break-in occurred on Dec. 9 at 6502 S. N.C. 62.
Detectives were able to locate most of the property at two pawn shops in Burlington, where the items had been sold the same day as the break-in, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.
The property was returned to the victims, although an Xbox One from break-in is still missing.
Caleb Michael McGhee, 20, of the 1300 block of North Beaumont Court, Burlington, is charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, conspiracy to obtaining property by false pretense and obtaining property by false pretense. He has a $50,000 bail.
Tykeem Wanya Williams, 23, of the 6000 block of Bethel Church Road, Gibsonville, is charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense and obtaining property by false pretense. He has a $10,000 bail.
Tashon Andarius Leach, 18, of the 3900 block Euliss Road, Burlington, is charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and obtaining property by false pretense. He has a $10,000 bail.
shot:
Woman in neighboring apartment hit by stray bullet
ASHEVILLE — A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a bullet that was fired from a neighboring apartment and ripped through her unit’s wall, Asheville police said.
The gun was fired on Saturday at the Hillcrest Apartments, police told news outlets. The bullet tore through a wall and hit the victim’s head while she was in an upstairs bedroom, investigators said.
The woman was “alert and talking” as she was being taken to a hospital, Asheville police Lt. Sean Ardema said. The officer told WYFF-TV that the woman didn’t appear to be a “target” for the shooting. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the neighboring apartment and have brought people in for questioning, he confirmed.
