officer charged:
City officer accused of soliciting prostitute
GREENSBORO — A Greensboro police officer resigned last week ahead of charges that he solicited a prostitute.
On Thursday, police charged 37-year-old Jesse Michael Hillis with soliciting or procuring a prostitute at Sam’s Mart at 2906 S. Elm-Eugene St.
Police spokesman Ron Glenn said Hillis resigned from his position as a police officer Aug. 19, three days before charges were filed. Glenn would not comment about Hillis’ resignation citing personnel laws.
Hillis’ charges are listed on the Police Department’s Police to Citizen’s website, but Glenn said an incident report was not immediately available.
Also charged is Sarah Marie Parada who faces an engaging in prostitution charge at the same address. Police filed her charge on Friday, a day after the charges was taken out against Hillis.
Hillis joined the Police Department on Jan. 16, 2006. He last worked in the patrol division.
arrested:
Authorities say man broke into multiple area vehicles
GIBSONVILLE — A Gibsonville man is facing a slew of charges in Alamance and Guilford counties in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins this month.
Police said the vehicles were broken into between Aug. 7 and 25. Money, a firearm and other items were taken, police said in a news release.
On Sunday, police arrested Elijah Amir Leath, 18, of 124 Steele St. He was charged in Alamance County with 14 counts of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, five counts of misdemeanor larceny and one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle.
In Guilford County, Leath is charged with 15 counts of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, four counts of misdemeanor larceny, and one count each of felony larceny of a motor vehicle, attempted felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny of a firearm and possession of firearm by a felon.
Leath was placed in the Alamance County Jail with bail set at $210,000.
klan rally:
Orange County deputies plan to make 2 arrests
HILLSBOROUGH — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office plans to arrest at least two Ku Klux Klan members on weapons charges after a Klan rally Saturday that inspired a community to show up in protest.
Hillsborough Mayor Tom Stevens said the local response to the rally was Saturday’s biggest story.
“Maybe 10 to 1, people dropped what they were doing — neighbors, shopkeepers, parents — just stopped and went to the courthouse to stand and be present and let the world know that the KKK, neo-Confederate, white supremacist message is just not going to be welcome here and it’s not part of our community,” Stevens said.
Efforts to reach leaders of the groups Hillsborough Progressives Taking Action and Hate-Free Schools Coalition, which helped organize the community response, were unsuccessful.
Deputies took multiple photos at Saturday’s rally by the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan at the Orange County Courthouse, Sheriff Charles Blackwood said. Investigators have been looking through the photos since Saturday, and at least two arrests are pending, he said.
The rally, which started around 6:30 p.m. and lasted for less than two hours, took deputies and the Hillsborough Police Department by surprise, Blackwood said. The Loyal White Knights are based in Pelham in Caswell County.