NEW YORK — The U.S. has seen at least 66,000 more deaths than usual so far this year, according to government data, and the new coronavirus accounts for much — but not all — of the increase.
Usually the nation sees about 1 million deaths by the end of April, meaning the rise is in the neighborhood of 7%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which posted the data this week, found the new coronavirus was reported as a cause in about half the excess deaths. It’s likely the virus was a factor in many other deaths too, said Robert Anderson, who oversees the CDC’s death statistics work.
But COVID-19 isn’t the sole reason for the jump.
Medical examiners say drug overdoses, falls and certain types of accidents around the house may be up. Experts also believe at least some of the excess deaths may have been people with heart problems or other conditions who decided not to go to a hospital because of concerns they were filled with coronavirus-infected people.
Woman drove car with child on hoodRock Hill, S.C. — A woman who allegedly recorded a video of herself driving a car while her 5-year-old child was sitting on the hood of the vehicle was arrested in South Carolina.
Thrista Miquisha Johnson turned herself in Tuesday after Rock Hill police learned about the video and issued a warrant for her arrest, news outlets reported. Lt. Michael Chavis told the Rock Hill Herald the video was taken near an apartment building in the city just two day earlier. Chavis said police don’t know how fast the car was moving in the video, but noted the child was not injured.
Police said they notified the state’s social services department about the child’s custody after determining Johnson, 26, was the mother. The child’s custody status has yet to be released. Johnson was charged with child neglect.
Military sexual assault reports rise
WASHINGTON — Reports of sexual assaults across the military increased slightly last year, with the Air Force showing the biggest jump of all the services at 9%, according to a Defense Department report released Thursday.
The annual report shows an overall increase of 3% in the number of reports filed by or about military members during 2019. That percentage is much smaller than the previous year’s jump of 13%, which fueled congressional complaints that the Pentagon was failing to adequately address the problem.
Nate Galbreath, acting director of the Pentagon’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office, said he’s cautiously optimistic that the lower increase suggests a trend in declining assaults, but said it’s too difficult to tell because the crime is vastly under-reported.
“We are really aware of the high cost of not succeeding in this,” Galbreath said, adding that the assaults can affect military readiness as well as young people’s willingness to join or stay in the armed services.
Baltimore turns to aerial surveillanceBALTIMORE — Starting today, the roughly 600,000 people living in Baltimore will be constantly recorded whenever they step out under the open sky.
Marvin L. Cheatham Sr., for one, knows he could be watched as he goes to a doctor’s appointment or visits friends. He’ll be spied upon in his back yard, and as he steps into his car, and when he drives around the city, his entire trip will be recorded, too.
All his movements will be captured, and he’s OK with this — even though police will have no search warrant, and the overwhelming majority of Baltimore’s citizens will have committed no crimes — because the city is so besieged by violence.
“I am so upset and angry about all these people that have died, I’m willing to give up some of my rights, as bad as that sounds, and I’m a staunch civil rights person,” said Cheatham, who led his local NAACP chapter in the 1990s.
For the next six months, up to three airplanes outfitted with wide-angle cameras will sweep over Baltimore in daytime flights designed to capture movements across about 90% of the city. Software will stitch together photos taken once each second, creating a continuous visual record to support the street-level cameras, license plate readers and gunfire sound detectors police already use to try to solve crimes.
