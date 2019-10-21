shooting:
Man found shot late Sunday later dies at hospital
GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 800 block of Pasadena Street late Sunday night.
Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the area on an aggravated assault call.
They found a man later identified as 36-year-old Antonio Wilson suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release from Greensboro police. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Further information was not available late Monday.
This marks the 36th killing in Greensboro this year. That is one less than all of 2018.
charges:
Greensboro man, 19, faces first-degree murder count
GREENSBORO — A 19-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man who was found beside the roadway on Gillespie Street last week.
Yaseen Ibn Hassan Barre of Greensboro was arrested Sunday in the 300 block of Gant Street, according to a news release from Greensboro police. Police said Barre robbed 33-year-old Douglas Wheless at gunpoint before shooting him.
Officers were called at about 8 a.m. on Oct. 15 to the area of 505 Gillespie St., near the intersection of Hassall Street, in regards to an unconscious person beside the roadway.
They found Wheless, who had been shot, dead at the scene.
Barre also is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was being held in the Guilford County jail without bond.
arrest:
Disabled students allege teacher put them in trash cans
STATESVILLE — A North Carolina teacher is accused of putting a disabled student in a trash can.
News outlets reported 51-year-old Robin Johnson was arrested Thursday on charges of misdemeanor assault on a disabled person.
Iredell County deputies said a therapist reported the allegations after speaking with children who accused Johnson of putting them in trash or recycling bins during the past two school years.
According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, evidence indicates that Johnson put a disabled Cloverleaf Elementary student in a trash can at least twice.
The Iredell-Statesville School District said Johnson is suspended with pay pending an internal investigation.
Johnson has worked for the district since 2008 in various roles at NB Mills Elementary, East Elementary, Pressly School and Cloverleaf Elementary.
She is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4.
