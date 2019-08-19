arrested:
Lexington couple charged in kidnapping
Davidson County authorities have arrested a Lexington couple in connection with the kidnapping of an infant and a stolen vehicle earlier this month in High Point.
Gregory Allen Nill, 53, of King Richard Drive, and Lisa Renee Meade, 52, of the same address were each charged Friday with accessory after the fact of first-degree kidnapping, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Davidson County deputies found 1-year-old Legend Masir Goodwine on Aug. 12 in an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of High Rock Shores Drive in Lexington, the sheriff’s office said. Legend was sleeping in a vehicle that was stolen at 10:30 p.m. Aug. 11 from 1100 S. Main St. in High Point.
Michael Ray Enochs, 54, of Archdale, turned himself in at the sheriff’s office on Aug. 12 and was charged with first-degree kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle, court records show. Enochs is accused of stealing the vehicle in which Legend was sleeping, High Point police said.
Investigators learned that Enochs’ sister, Meade, lives 900 feet from where Legend and the stolen car were found, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives also said that, while investigators were searching for Enochs, the man was hiding in a tree house behind another home belonging to Nill, who they said is Meade’s boyfriend.
Nill and Meade were taken to the Davidson County Jail with Nill’s bond set at $40,000 and and Meade’s bond set at $5,000, the sheriff’s office said.
Enochs was being held Monday in the Guilford County Jail with his bond set at $250,000, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said.
shooting:
Rockingham County victim hopsitalized in Greensboro
A shooting victim from Rockingham County was transported to a Greensboro hospital Sunday night, according to Greensboro police.
Police found the person with a gunshot wound when they responded to 1306 W. Meadowview Road, the report said. The investigation is continuing.
new name:
Winston-Salem council votes to rename fair
WINSTON-SALEM — The Winston-Salem City Council has approved changing the name of the Dixie Classic Fair.
The 5-2 vote Monday evening was a decision on whether to change the name, but not on what the new name will be. The new name will be chosen later.
Fatal gunfire: Child killed, another injured in DurhamDURHAM — A drive-by shooting killed a 9-year-old boy and injured an 8-year-old boy Sunday night, Durham police said.
News outlets report 9-year-old Zion Person was shot and killed Sunday night in Durham. Police say the unidentified 8-year-old suffered an arm injury that wasn’t life threatening.
Police say someone in a car fired shots into the SUV the children were riding in. Investigators don’t believe the shooting was random.