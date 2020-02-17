shooting:
Police trying to verify name of man who died Saturday
GREENSBORO — Detectives have not released the identity of a man who died after a shooting Saturday night in Greensboro, according to a news release issued this afternoon by Greensboro police.
Police believe the shooting occurred at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of the 400 block of Bunker Hill Road in Greensboro. The shooting victim was taken by private vehicle to a medical facility in Forsyth County.
Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said he did not know if the man initially survived the shooting or when the man was pronounced dead. Kernersville police initially responded to the medical facility and contacted Greensboro police at approximately 6:30 a.m. Sunday about the case.
Glenn said detectives are trying to verify the man’s identity so they can notify his family.
Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.t
theft:
Electrician facing charges after rings were reported stolen
GRAHAM — An electrician who serviced a home in November is now accused of stealing an engagement ring and wedding ring, according to a release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.
On Nov. 25, the rings — valued at approximately $10,000 — were reported stolen to the sheriff’s office. The gold and diamond rings had not been seen since Nov. 22 and investigators determined that no break-in had occurred at the Graham home.
During the investigation, James Glenn Jones was identified as a suspect, according to the release. Jones, an electrician, had serviced the home on Nov. 22.
Investigators discovered the ring had since been sold in Chapel Hill by Jones, according to the release, and that they had already been recycled.
Jones, 35, of the 5100 block of Swepsonville Saxapahaw Road in Graham, was charged with one count of felony larceny, according to the release. He has a $20,000 secured bond.
arresT:
Greensboro man being held in connection with OD death
REIDSVILLE — A Greensboro man was arrested in connection with a Reidsville overdose death last month, the Reidsville Police Department said in a news release.
The charge against Patrick Rickel Millner, formerly of Walnut Street in Reidsville, stems from an investigation into the Jan. 2 death of Samuel Purgason, Jr., 25, of Reidsville, according to police news releases. Authorities did not disclose the name of the drug involved.
Millner was held in the Rockingham County Jail with a bond of $250,000.
Records show Millner, who is in his mid-30s, was arrested in September 2013 by Eden authorities for misdemeanor larceny, communicating threats and assault on a female in connection to his refusal to leave an ex-girlfriend’s Eden apartment.
The disposition of those charges was not available at press time.
closing:
Liberty Brewery and Grill shutting its doors on Sunday
HIGH POINT — Liberty Brewery and Grill at 914 Mall Loop Road is closing.
South Carolina-based Homegrown Hospitality Group, which operates the restaurant, said in a release the brewery will close Sunday. “Homegrown Hospitality Group continually is evaluating its concepts and the best way it can serve its communities. At this time, the company has decided to close the Liberty location in High Point and is deciding what next steps will be for the building and the best way it can provide for this community,” Homegrown said in a statement.
Homegrown opened Liberty in a free-standing building at Oak Hollow Mall in 2000.
The company, which owns the building, said it is reviewing options for the space, including the opening a new concept, leasing it or selling it.
Homegrown continues to operate Liberty Tap Room locations in the South Carolina cities of Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Columbia and Irmo.
