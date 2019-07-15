WANTED:
Police looking for man allegedly involved in shooting
WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Eden police are looking for an Eden man considered armed and dangerous who is wanted in connection to a kidnapping and a shooting among other crimes.
Around 9:30 p.m., Jesse Wayne Edwards, 37, of 124 Cornet Drive, held a man at gunpoint Sunday night, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Edwards demanded to be driven from 1879 Oregon Hill Road in Ruffin to 711 Morgan Road in Eden. Edwards was angry about an incident that had taken place there earlier.
The man transported Edwards to the residence. Once there, Edwards fired five shots from a rifle from inside the victim’s vehicle at the home. Edwards then told the victim to drop him off at the bridge at N.C. 14 in Eden. The victim then contacted the sheriff’s office.
At about 10:30 p.m., Eden police responded to the Morgan Road address in reference to shots fired into the residence. Upon arrival, officers were told a woman had been struck in the leg and had already been taken to UNC Rockingham. She was identified as Pamela Dawn Lucas, 34, of Stoneville. Lucas was in stable condition and her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Edwards was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, larceny of a firearm, assault by pointing a gun and first-degree kidnapping.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Edwards is asked to call 911 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
recovery:
Shark-attack victim in ‘control’ with a positive attitude
The teenager who lost her leg after being bitten by a shark has kept her positive attitude and determined spirit. Paige Winter, 17, was attacked while swimming in the ocean at Fort Macon State Park in early June.
Her leg was amputated, and she’s undergone extensive surgeries on her hands, Myrtle Beach Online reported.
Her positive attitude showed in a “Good Morning America” interview. “When I was in the water, I did not see my life flash before my eyes,” she said. “I saw my future flash before my eyes and all the things that I wanted to do, and that’s why I got out of there.”
Winter said she’s focusing on healing. “I cannot change that I don’t have a leg. I can’t change that I can’t use my hands right now,” she said. “I can control what happens in the future. I can do that.”
concert:
Grammy winner Morton to perform at A&T homecoming
GREENSBORO — Grammy winner PJ Morton will perform at the new White Oak Event Space at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Oct. 26 as part of the 20th anniversary of “The Greatest Homecoming on Earth.”
Doors will open at 8 p.m., with the concert scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Tickets ($29.50 advance; $34.50 day of show) go on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office. All tickets are general admission. Must 21 or older to attend.