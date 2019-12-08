ARREST:
Man on $1M bond after police say he stole an ambulance
GREENSBORO — Police have arrested a man accused of stealing an ambulance from Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital on Saturday evening.
Daniel Spencer Williams Jr., 25, was apprehended while driving the ambulance, according to Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn.
Williams is accused of stealing the ambulance, hitting a Greensboro patrol car that was trying to recover the ambulance, and then leading authorities on a chase, WGHP/FOX8 reported. He was arrested after deputies used stop sticks to stop the ambulance.
Williams was given a $1 million bond and faces several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, assault inflicting serious injury to law enforcement officer, felony larceny of motor vehicle and felony fleeing to elude.
HOMICIDE:
Police say stabbings, fatal shooting are connected
RALEIGH — Police in North Carolina are investigating a homicide and two non-fatal stabbings that authorities say are related.
Raleigh Police said they responded to a call of shots fired early Sunday to find a man suffering from life-threatening injuries in the parking lot of Club 30 Plus. Police said the man did not survive. Soon afterward, police said officers were dispatched to a local hospital where two men had walked in with stab wounds. Police said the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police said they determined that the two incidents are related but did not provide additional details.
KIDNAPPING:
5 teens allegedly steal car with 7-year-old inside
CHARLOTTE— Police in North Carolina say five teenagers stole a car with a 7-year-old girl inside.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said teenagers stole a woman’s vehicle at gunpoint Sunday morning. Police said the woman had just started the car and put her child in it when the teens stole it. Police said the suspects later let the girl go and fled from the stolen car.
Three of the teens were detained. Police are searching for the other two.
fatality: Pedestrian dies after being struck in hit-and-runA pedestrian was fatally struck in Davidson County early Saturday morning and authorities are looking for the driver who left the scene.
The Highway Patrol said a Chevrolet heavy-duty pickup with a DuraMax diesel was involved in the 4 a.m. incident. The truck struck a pedestrian on N.C. 109 North near Robbins Road. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene and has not been identified. Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Highway Patrol at 800-233-3151.
