arrested:
Police say High Point
man raped three women last week
HIGH POINT — A 21-year-old High Point man is in the Guilford County jail after police said he raped three females last week within a 24-hour period.
On Wednesday, officers responded to an unknown trouble and a hit-and-run call in the 1200 block of East Green Drive, according to a police news release.
Tavio De’Shawn Whitehead was seen fleeing the hit-and-run as police arrived. Officers found a partially-clothed female who told police that she had been sexually assaulted. She was taken to High Point Medical Center for evaluation.
Officers searched the area and spotted Whitehead in the 900 block of Worth Street. He was caught after a short foot pursuit, police said.
During the arrest, Whitehead threw a North Carolina driver’s license and several debit/credit cards onto the roof of an apartment building. Officers said the name on the license and cards matched the female victim’s name.
High Point police had two other rape reports filed within 24 hours of the incident, which investigators linked to Whitehead.
Whitehead also was on probation for failing to register as a sex offender, police said.
Whitehead is charged with two counts of forcible rape, three counts of kidnapping and one count each of first-degree sexual offense, attempted first-degree sex offense first-degree forcible sex offense, misdemeanor hit-and-run, and resist/delay/obstruct. His bail was set at $3 million.
In March 2016, Whitehead pleaded guilty to assault by strangulation and sexual battery after a September 2015 incident at High Point Central High School involving a then-17-year-old Whitehead and a 14-year-old girl.
Prior to the plea agreement, Whitehead had spent six months in jail. He was sentenced to 8 to 19 months in prison for the strangulation charge and 60 days in prison for the battery charge. Both sentences were suspended.
In August 2018, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender and was put on 24 months of probation, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
fatality:
Fla. lightning strike
kills N.C. man riding motorcycle
DELAND, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says lightning struck a motorcyclist on the helmet as he drove on an interstate, causing a crash and his death.
The agency said in a news release that 45-year-old Benjamin Austin Lee of Charlotte, North Carolina, died Sunday afternoon on Interstate 95 near Daytona Beach. Lightning burned his helmet.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Florida troopers say an off-duty Virginia state trooper witnessed the lightning strike and its aftermath.
meth arrest:
Randolph deputies
say man dropped drugs at business
RAMSEUR — A man was arrested after he allegedly dropped and left a bag of methamphetamine at a Ramseur business.
Randolph County deputies responded to the business in the 8100 block of U.S. Highway 64 E. on May 19, in reference to the incident. The bag contained a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Deputies later identified the man as Daniel Stephen Kirkman, 30, of Staley.
Kirkman was arrested Sunday and served the outstanding warrant for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $2,500 unsecured bond and has a first appearance in Randolph County District Court set for July 1.