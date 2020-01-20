fatality:
Pedestrian dies after being hit by a train Sunday night
GREENSBORO — A pedestrian died after being struck by a train on Sunday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Officers responded at 8:23 p.m. to the scene on Bryan Park Road near Townsend Road. They found the person dead at the scene.
robbery:
Man facing multiple charges after chase ends in crash
HIGH POINT — Police arrested a 27-year-old convicted felon accused of an armed robbery and leading officers on a chase before he crashed into a telephone pole Friday night.
When officers stopped a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in a robbery, the passenger jumped out and ran away and the driver sped off. Police followed the vehicle, which crashed near the intersection of Grand Street and Central Avenue.
Police said the driver was Al Demetrius Breeden and that he had a stolen handgun and some of the property reportedly stolen, in the vehicle. Breeden was driving a vehicle reported stolen from Thomasville, police said.
Breeden was jailed without bond on the following charges: robbery with a dangerous weapon, aid and abet robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, flee to allude arrest and careless and reckless driving, police said.
Breeden is prohibited from possessing a firearm, and is a “validated gang member,” High Point police said.
The passenger who ran has not been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
forum:
Group to hold meeting with new Greensboro police chief
GREENSBORO — Greensboro Neighbors for Safety, Justice, and Well-being for All, a multiracial group of residents, is holding a community forum with incoming Greensboro police chief Brian James on Wednesday evening.
The event, open to all Greensboro residents, is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Peeler Recreation Center, 1300 Sykes Ave. Information: 404-409-2933
accident:
Hearse driver charged after hitting officer at attention
DANVILLE — A police officer directing traffic for a funeral procession was struck by the hearse Monday afternoon, after stepping out of his vehicle to come to attention while the funeral passed.
Danville police Officer Andrew Eanes received injuries that were not life-threatening, the police department said.
Eanes had stopped his police SUV to block traffic. As he stepped out of his vehicle to come to attention, the hearse struck him and the driver’s side of his SUV, according to a news release.
The driver of the hearse, Tyrell L. Payne, 35, was charged with failure to maintain proper control of a vehicle.
shooting: Winston-Salem man city’s first homicide victim of 2020A Winston-Salem man is the year’s first homicide victim in the city, the result of a shooting. Police said Antonio Moran, 22, of 1720 Mansfield St., was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services personnel.
Officers were called to the 2400 block of Willard Road by EMS officials. They found Moran unresponsive in the road near the intersection with Green Oaks Drive. Detectives said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.
Police request that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.
arrest: Police say man kidnapped woman and month-old babyFAYETTEVILLE — A man charged with kidnapping a woman and a month-old baby was arrested Monday in Duplin County. The woman and her baby were found safe after being forced from their home at gunpoint early Monday morning during a home invasion, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.
Wani Thomas, 24, is charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of assault by pointing a gun and one count of first-degree burglary. He is in jail without bond.
