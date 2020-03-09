fatality:
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Vandalia Road
GREENSBORO — A motorcyclist was killed after a collision with a vehicle on Sunday afternoon, according to Greensboro police.
Matthew David Irvin, 35, of Greensboro, died after the 2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000 he was driving collided with a 2014 Ford Flex, according to a news release from police.
The driver of the Ford, James Andrew Fontenelle, 40, of Greensboro, was turning left from Tolar Drive onto West Vandalia Road. Irvin was westbound on Vandalia and the vehicles collided near the intersection at about 4:15 p.m. No other injuries were reported.
Excessive speed is considered a factor in the crash, according to police, who are still investigating the incident.
fatal wreck:
Man identified in deadly crash in Kernersville
A man who died Sunday in a traffic crash in the roundabout at East Mountain and Graves streets in Kernersville has been identified.
Brian Keith Moser of Lewisville died from his injuries at the scene, Kernersville police said.
The incident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. when Moser was driving his motorcycle east on East Mountain Street, police said. Moser lost control of his motorcycle at the roundabout at East Mountain and Graves streets and crashed into the side of another vehicle, police said.
Moser’s death was Kernersville’s first traffic fatality this year, police said.
shooting:
Graham man arrested as gunfire leaves one hospitalized
GRAHAM — A 34-year-old man was shot in the head Sunday evening and authorities a man in the assault, according to a news release from Graham police.
At 7:10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to 100 E. Hill St. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived they found Antonio Williamson had been shot in the head, according to the release. He was transported to a local trauma center by ambulance and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Investigators identified Donald Douglas Vincent, 52, of Graham, as the perpetrator, according to the release.
Vincent is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by felon. He was arrested without incident shortly after the shooting and was being held in the Alamance County Jail on a $350,000 secured bond.
slur:
Candidate for N.C. school board uses slur in Facebook post
JACKSONVILLE — A man who won a North Carolina school board primary has been fired from his job and asked to withdraw from the race because of a slur about black people that he posted on social media.
Eric Whitfield is one of four Republicans on the November ballot for the Onslow County Board of Education race. Whitfield posted the racially offensive comment last week on Facebook.
Whitfield made the comment on a post from Al Burgess, who is the former head of the local NAACP and a member of the Jacksonville Planning Advisory Board. Burgess’ post was discussing the nomination of Mark Robinson, who won the Republican nomination for N.C’s lieutenant governor. Burgess and Robinson are both African American.
Burgess said he isn’t sure why Whitfield took exception to his comments on Robinson.
The post doesn’t appear to be on Burgess’ page anymore. Whitfield’s page has been taken down but a screenshot of the comment has been circulating since Thursday. He was an instructor at the Jacksonville Christian Academy but the private school confirmed his employment was terminated.
