charges:
Mother, boyfriend face multiple counts of child abuse
KERNERSVILLE — A Virginia mother and a Lewisville man were charged with child abuse Sunday after Kernersville police were called to the OYO Inn on East Mountain Street.
A motel employee called 911 to report the alleged abuse, police said. Investigators said they found evidence that two children were seriously injured.
Matthew Anthony Brooks, 25, of Greenville Circle in Lewisville was charged with two counts of felony child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury.
Brooks is accused of causing serious injuries to a 3-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy, according to an arrest warrant. The boys were choked and had severe bruises, cuts and burns, the warrant said. The children were treated in a hospital for their injuries.
The children’s mother, Heather Marie Greenway, 26, of Union Hall, Va., faces two charges of felony negligent child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury. Greenway is accused of allowing Brooks, her boyfriend, to injure her sons, another warrant shows.
Both children are now in the care of Child Protective Services, police said. Brooks and Greenway were being held Monday in the Forsyth County Jail with Brooks’ bond set at $750,000 and Greenway’s bond set at $500,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.
warrant:
Police say man held woman against her will
BURLINGTON — A 45-year-old man who threatened a woman’s life Saturday is behind bars on multiple charges, authorities said.
Deputies were dispatched just before 6 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 400 block of Mitchell Street, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.
A woman was being held against her will by Sean Harrison Hudson, who threatened her with a glass bottle, deputies said. The warrant for Hudson’s arrest stated he told the woman she “only had a few minutes to live” and tried to prevent her from calling 911.
Deputies were able to get the woman out of the house. They eventually took Hudson into custody. He is charged with second-degree kidnapping, a felony; and communicating threats, assault on a female and interfering with emergency communications, deputies said. His bond is $20,000.
death:
Passenger in ride-share vehicle shot and killed in drive-by
CHARLOTTE — A 19-year-old passenger using a ride-share service was killed over the weekend when somebody shot into the vehicle, police said.
The victim was identified as 19-year-old Jacquez Keyshawn Moore, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a statement on Sunday.
The driver told officers that a vehicle pulled up to next to his car during the ride, and someone in the other car began firing multiple times.
assault:
Woman in car is doused with gasoline and set on fire
KINSTON — An unknown man approached a woman in her car, doused her with gasoline and set her on fire, police said Monday.
An officer flagged down by a passerby found a 24-year-old woman on a sidewalk who was suffering severe burns to her upper body, Kinston police said.
The victim was later flown to North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill. Her condition wasn’t known on Monday.
fatality: Florida man dies after late-night sledding accidentSUGAR MOUNTAIN — A Florida man was killed last week in a sledding accident at a North Carolina ski resort.
John Joseph Nevins IV, 53, of Titusville, Fla., died Friday at Sugar Mountain Resort. The cause of death was blunt force trauma, said Sugar Mountain Police Chief David Henson.
Resort spokeswoman Kimberley Jochl said the incident happened about an hour after the ski slopes closed Friday.
She said sledding is prohibited on the resort’s slopes.
Jochl said Nevins was riding a plastic disk. He was found unconscious next to a snowmaking machine. It was unknown if he struck the machine.
