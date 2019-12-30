arrested:
Officer tackles armed teen suspected in shooting
HIGH POINT — An officer tackled a 16-year-old suspect in a shooting incident and managed to pin the teen’s hand, which was holding a loaded gun, according to a release from High Point police.
The incident occurred at 4:44 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 400 block of Cable Street. An officer saw a man matching a suspect’s description. The officer asked the suspect, who was walking, to stop.
The suspect made a comment about the shooters and pointed in the opposite direction. He then began to run from the officer, who then tackled the teen, according to the release. The two struggled on the ground, and the teen pulled a handgun from his left pocket, police said. The officer pinned the teen’s left hand to prevent the weapon from being used. When a second officer arrived, the teen let go of the gun. He was arrested without additional force, according to the release, and a second loaded handgun was found in his pants pocket, police said. Authorities determined the teen was from Thomasville and both of the guns were stolen.
The 16-year-old faces several charges, including felony assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer; possession of a stolen firearm; carrying a concealed gun; and discharging a firearm in the city limits. He was placed in the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center in Greensboro. Neither the teen nor officer were identified in the release.
school break-in:
One arrested, one sought in Penn Griffin crime
HIGH POINT — A 16-year-old was arrested Sunday in connection with breaking into Penn Griffin School of the Arts, where High Point Police say he and another juvenile stole food and damaged about $2,500 worth of property.
Police responded to an alarm at 5:53 p.m. Sunday at the school and found a broken window in the cafeteria and an open door, police said. While officers were searching the school, they saw two juveniles run out and stopped one of them. The other ran from the scene.
The 16-year-old was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after the fact, and injury to real property. He was released to his father, the news release stated.
The other juvenile is being sought.
