death:
Suspect dies Monday after he was handcuffed by police
GREENSBORO — A burglary suspect who had been handcuffed by Greensboro police on Monday died while EMS personnel attended to him at the scene, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
The death is reminiscent of the case of Marcus Deon Smith, 38, who became unresponsive and later died while in police custody in September 2018.
In Monday’s incident, officers responded at 11:23 a.m. to a breaking and entering in progress at 2200 Maybank Drive. Officers found a male suspect “acting erratically,” and detained and handcuffed him, according to the release.
Officers requested EMS workers to evaluate his condition and administer aid. As EMS prepared to transport the suspect to a local hospital, he became unresponsive. EMS began lifesaving measures, but the man was later pronounced dead.
The State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the incident to determine if all actions were in accordance with state law, which is standard protocol.
Greensboro police’s Professional Standards Division also will investigate to determine if departmental policies were followed.
The officers involved have been placed on administrative duties while the internal investigation of Monday’s incident is ongoing, according to the release.
In the case of Smith’s death, officers had restrained him with what is known as a RIPP hobble-style device, binding his hands to his feet behind him.
Smith’s family is suing city of Greensboro, eight officers, Guilford County and two Guilford County paramedics, alleging wrongful death.
arrest:
Son faces charges in death of woman found on Sunday
HIGH POINT — A High Point man faces charges in the Sunday killing of his mother. Kasean Williams, 26, faces second-degree murder and concealment of death charges in the killing of 43-year-old Niekia Williams, a news release from the High Point Police Department stated.
Police responded at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday to a call from a man stating he found his aunt dead at an apartment at 1457-A West Ave. The man told police he thought his aunt had been shot.