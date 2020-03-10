child abuse probe:
Four charged with attempted murder
HIGH POINT — Four people face attempted first-degree murder charges in a child-abuse case flagged by a local elementary school, according to the High Point Police Department.
Police were contacted by the school, which they did not name, on Feb. 17 about a possible child-abuse case. Investigating with the Department of Social Services and Child Protective Services, police confirmed the child suffered “significant physical injuries and health issues as the result of abuse,” a police news release said.
The child is in stable condition and undergoing medical care, according to a news release. “The abuse was extensive and substantial enough to warrant the significant charges,” it said.
Ajia Latoria Marshall, 31; Bradley Xavier Kimble, 38; Benita Marshall, 53; and Russell Prentice Bruinton, 57; were charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, and three counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.
Ajia Marshall is also charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury.
The High Point Police Special Victims Unit is actively investigating the case. Due to the nature of this crime, police said specific information about the victim, elementary school and case details will not be released.
recovered:
Stolen dog is back home after investigative work
BURLINGTON — A stolen Yorkshire Terrier is back home, thanks to determined owners, undercover police and a microchip.
Three-year-old Tango, an 8-pound Yorkie, was reported stolen on March 7, according to the Burlington Police Department.
Tango’s owners started their own investigation, police said, locating surveillance footage of the crime and a Craigslist ad with Tango in the ad.
A Burlington detective coordinated the undercover operation to buy the stolen dog. The staged purchase was arranged for Monday evening in Whitsett, with help from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, the news release said.
Tango was recovered and returned to the owners. However, those selling the dog were not the ones seen stealing it, police said. The sellers claimed to have purchased her the day before. The investigation into the theft continues.
The staff at All Paws Veterinary Emergency Hospital on South Church Street in Burlington “in a minute’s notice and without hesitation, allowed us access to a scanner and technical assistance to scan the microchip for Tango,” the release said. “Otherwise, we would have had a difficult time proving Tango’s identity.”
fatal shooting:
Charges against Graham man upgraded
GRAHAM — A 34-year-old man shot in the head Sunday evening has died, and the alleged shooter is facing a first-degree murder charge, according to Graham police.
Sunday evening, officers responded to 100 E. Hill St. in reference to a shooting. Antonio Williamson was transported to a local trauma center by ambulance, but died on Monday, according to the release.
With Williamson’s death, investigators upgraded charges against Donald Douglas Vincent to first-degree murder. Vincent, 52, of Graham, was originally charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by felon. He was arrested without incident shortly after the shooting and was being held in the Alamance County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.