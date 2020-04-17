  • Bingo parlors
  • Bowling alleys
  • Indoor exercise facilities
  • Health clubs
  • Indoor pools
  • Live performance venues
  • Movie theaters
  • Skating rinks
  • Spas
  • Sweepstakes lounges
  • Video game arcades
  • Barber shops, hair and beauty salons (including waxing and hair removal centers)
  • Nail Salons/Manicure/Pedicure Providers
  • Massage parlors
  • Tattoo parlors

