Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Breanna L. Gilliland and Beau W. Woods to Chadwick Heath James and Leah Denine James, lot Knightshire Estates, $212,500

Ms. Louise McGehee to Janice Mihelik, lot Pinewood Acres subdivision, $95,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Ms. Jody Mundy to Leander J. Adams, lot East Front Street, $8,000

Matthew S. Toms and Joy H. Toms to Susan M. Schleh and Richard A. Schleh, lot East Stadium Drive, $169,000

Southeast Property Acquisitions, LLC, to Kevin X. Connolly and Samantha T. Connolly, lot Creekridge, phase IV, $138,000

Caremore Property Solutions, LLC, of NC, to Mildred Louise Payne, lot East Stadium Drive, $117,000

Wesley A. Payne and Amanda J. Payne to Piedmont Mobile & Home Supply LLC, of NC, lots Heathgate subdivision, $85,000

William Patrick Griffin and Carolyn Kim Griffin to Samuel Elliott Benton and Christie Meeks Benton, lot Glenrobin Drive, $269,500

Nancy E. Collie, by and through her attorney-in-fact, Carol Collie Raiger, lot Starling W. Gunn Jr. and Terri M. Gunn, lot Hampton Road, $290,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Gary Kirk Priddy to GW Property Solutions, LLC, lot Map of property of Washington Mills Co., on South 5th Avenue, $240,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Ricky Hampton Easter and Mary Wagner Easter to Wyatt Kendal Welborn, 11.712 acres Anglin Mill Road, $100,000

Ronnie L. Green Jr. and Susan P. Green to James Odom and Denise Odom, two acres Valley Field Drive, $154,000

SECURE Inc. to Cecilia Ana Woods, 1.305 acres C&N Smith Mill Road, $235,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jerry L. Graves to Gwenola U. Brown, multiple tracts, $100,000

Donald R. Gann and Sandra C. Gann to Elizabeth G. Kelly and Anthony O. Kelly, lots Homewood, $240,000

Sparks Homes & Home Renovations Inc. to William Gross and Grace C. Gross, lot Salem Church Road, $210,000

Stonehaven Homes Inc. of NC to Roger D. Murphy and Saundra G. Murphy, lot Birchwood Drive, $239,000

Stonehaven Homes Inc. of NC to Sue Hardy Jackson, lot Birchwood Drive, $235,000

Mary D. Smothers to Noah E. Clark and Kaelyn D. Thompson, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot NC-65, $70,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

William E. Smith Jr. and Karen Y. Smith to Ethan A.G. Lacks, two tracts, $240,000

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Sonya Renee Mack Lawson vs. Latevi M. Lawson

Lucinda Denise McCray vs. Alton Maurice Woodard

James Marvin Ingram vs. Pamela Ann Lawson

Cassidy Brooke Buntin Pendleton vs. Dylan Ray Pendleton

Ruthie M. Chesney-Smith vs. Jeffery Leon Smith

Jewel Vaness McNeill vs. Sidney Pierce Hughes

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Katie Elizabeth Garrigues from Jonathan Edwards Garrigues

Alicia Benton Dial from Richard Aubrey Dial

Ashley Nicole Martin from Jason Shane Sprouse

Lauren Celeste Dean from Allen Keith Moore

Jennifer Thulin Pearson from Joshua McKinley Pearson

Records for January 5th:

Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Steven C. Atkinson and Katherine L. Atkinson to Alexia Beegle and Ralph A. Beegle III, lot Gideons Mill subdivision, $245,000

Kevin T. Minter to David M. Evans and Susan C. Evans, lot Windjammer Lane, $475,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jean Ann Anderson-Wood and William Orrison Wood to Jennifer Hartley, lot Bethel Street, $75,000

Mary Collins Weddle to McKeown Properties, LLC, lot NC-700, $10,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Hardin, LLC, of NC, to Dahl Street, LLC, lot Dahl & Murphy Street, $410,000

Tracy Mills and Terry Mills to Franklin Bush and Christine Bush, lot NC-2308 and 2314, $32,500

Amy C. Collins to Cold Creek Contracting Inc., lot Hunter Street, $56,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Christopher Todd Purgason and Angela Purgason to Ashley O’Hair Wilson and Kevin Dwayne Wilson Jr., 14.10 acres Rakestraw Road or NC-1522, $275,000

Richard Dave Wayne Grubb and Angela Marie Grubb to William Leroy Banks Jr. and Kimberley E. Banks, lots Wray Road, $62,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Dennis L. Willis and Lona J. Willis to Ning Luo, lot Ware Street, $38,000

Edwin R. Lasater to Deborah Elizabeth Merryman, lot Ruby and Henry A. Harrison property, $175,000

Robert Earl Murray and Betty L. Murray to Jessica Ann Pegram and Christopher David Ellington, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot NC-14, $87,000

Jeunesse Monique Grant Hackett to James Channing Rye and Elizabeth Annette S. Paxton, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Brookwood Hills, $123,000

Shannon Thomas Matthews and William Matthews to Elliott Vaughn McKinney, lot Shannon Forest, section 1A, $167,500

Daryl J. Ellington and Kimberly D. Ellington to Christopher Bryce Daniels, 25.876 acres Mattie D. Powell Estate, $114,000

Edna D. Parson to David Franklin Dalton and Carah Hammer Dalton, lots South Belmont, $248,000

Robert Woodson Smith and Carol S. Smith to Scott Worley and Ashley Worley, lot Wentworth Estates, $320,000

RUFFIN TOWNSHIP

Steven C. Pittman and Georgianne Marie Pittman, plus Timothy P. Pittman and Michelle Pittman, to Timothy Lowell Prillaman and Sheryl Cummings Prillaman, lot Clover Road, $35,000

WILLIAMSBURG

TOWNSHIP

Kimberly N. Chambers to Austin Perry Flowers and Anna S. Lattero, lot Williamsburg Acres subdivision, $112,500

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Felicia Martell Jasper-White vs. George Robert White Jr.

Felicia Dawn Rosser-Mills vs. Walter Herman Mills Jr.

Justine Ann Brownell vs. Gregory Richard Wright

Lorrie Cooper Mabe vs. William Wesley Mabe II

Ronald Dean Emory vs. Angela Hawkins Emory

Jacqueline Christine Miller vs. Chad J. Miller

Krystal D. Campbell vs. Antonio Demetri Tisdell

Melissa Ann Couch vs. Joseph Allen Woodall

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Patricia Yvonne Eleazer from Ralph Allen Froneberger Jr.

Tommy Ray Basham from Lisa Kirk Basham

Thomas Lee Coffey from Angel Michelle Beard

Randy Otis Ridge from Teresa Snow Ridge

Kimberly Wright Patterson from Cameron Lee Patterson

