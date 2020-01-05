Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Breanna L. Gilliland and Beau W. Woods to Chadwick Heath James and Leah Denine James, lot Knightshire Estates, $212,500
Ms. Louise McGehee to Janice Mihelik, lot Pinewood Acres subdivision, $95,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Ms. Jody Mundy to Leander J. Adams, lot East Front Street, $8,000
Matthew S. Toms and Joy H. Toms to Susan M. Schleh and Richard A. Schleh, lot East Stadium Drive, $169,000
Southeast Property Acquisitions, LLC, to Kevin X. Connolly and Samantha T. Connolly, lot Creekridge, phase IV, $138,000
Caremore Property Solutions, LLC, of NC, to Mildred Louise Payne, lot East Stadium Drive, $117,000
Wesley A. Payne and Amanda J. Payne to Piedmont Mobile & Home Supply LLC, of NC, lots Heathgate subdivision, $85,000
William Patrick Griffin and Carolyn Kim Griffin to Samuel Elliott Benton and Christie Meeks Benton, lot Glenrobin Drive, $269,500
Nancy E. Collie, by and through her attorney-in-fact, Carol Collie Raiger, lot Starling W. Gunn Jr. and Terri M. Gunn, lot Hampton Road, $290,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Gary Kirk Priddy to GW Property Solutions, LLC, lot Map of property of Washington Mills Co., on South 5th Avenue, $240,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Ricky Hampton Easter and Mary Wagner Easter to Wyatt Kendal Welborn, 11.712 acres Anglin Mill Road, $100,000
Ronnie L. Green Jr. and Susan P. Green to James Odom and Denise Odom, two acres Valley Field Drive, $154,000
SECURE Inc. to Cecilia Ana Woods, 1.305 acres C&N Smith Mill Road, $235,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jerry L. Graves to Gwenola U. Brown, multiple tracts, $100,000
Donald R. Gann and Sandra C. Gann to Elizabeth G. Kelly and Anthony O. Kelly, lots Homewood, $240,000
Sparks Homes & Home Renovations Inc. to William Gross and Grace C. Gross, lot Salem Church Road, $210,000
Stonehaven Homes Inc. of NC to Roger D. Murphy and Saundra G. Murphy, lot Birchwood Drive, $239,000
Stonehaven Homes Inc. of NC to Sue Hardy Jackson, lot Birchwood Drive, $235,000
Mary D. Smothers to Noah E. Clark and Kaelyn D. Thompson, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot NC-65, $70,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
William E. Smith Jr. and Karen Y. Smith to Ethan A.G. Lacks, two tracts, $240,000
Divorces filed
Sonya Renee Mack Lawson vs. Latevi M. Lawson
Lucinda Denise McCray vs. Alton Maurice Woodard
James Marvin Ingram vs. Pamela Ann Lawson
Cassidy Brooke Buntin Pendleton vs. Dylan Ray Pendleton
Ruthie M. Chesney-Smith vs. Jeffery Leon Smith
Jewel Vaness McNeill vs. Sidney Pierce Hughes
Divorces granted
Katie Elizabeth Garrigues from Jonathan Edwards Garrigues
Alicia Benton Dial from Richard Aubrey Dial
Ashley Nicole Martin from Jason Shane Sprouse
Lauren Celeste Dean from Allen Keith Moore
Jennifer Thulin Pearson from Joshua McKinley Pearson
Records for January 5th:
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Steven C. Atkinson and Katherine L. Atkinson to Alexia Beegle and Ralph A. Beegle III, lot Gideons Mill subdivision, $245,000
Kevin T. Minter to David M. Evans and Susan C. Evans, lot Windjammer Lane, $475,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jean Ann Anderson-Wood and William Orrison Wood to Jennifer Hartley, lot Bethel Street, $75,000
Mary Collins Weddle to McKeown Properties, LLC, lot NC-700, $10,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Hardin, LLC, of NC, to Dahl Street, LLC, lot Dahl & Murphy Street, $410,000
Tracy Mills and Terry Mills to Franklin Bush and Christine Bush, lot NC-2308 and 2314, $32,500
Amy C. Collins to Cold Creek Contracting Inc., lot Hunter Street, $56,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Christopher Todd Purgason and Angela Purgason to Ashley O’Hair Wilson and Kevin Dwayne Wilson Jr., 14.10 acres Rakestraw Road or NC-1522, $275,000
Richard Dave Wayne Grubb and Angela Marie Grubb to William Leroy Banks Jr. and Kimberley E. Banks, lots Wray Road, $62,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Dennis L. Willis and Lona J. Willis to Ning Luo, lot Ware Street, $38,000
Edwin R. Lasater to Deborah Elizabeth Merryman, lot Ruby and Henry A. Harrison property, $175,000
Robert Earl Murray and Betty L. Murray to Jessica Ann Pegram and Christopher David Ellington, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot NC-14, $87,000
Jeunesse Monique Grant Hackett to James Channing Rye and Elizabeth Annette S. Paxton, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lot Brookwood Hills, $123,000
Shannon Thomas Matthews and William Matthews to Elliott Vaughn McKinney, lot Shannon Forest, section 1A, $167,500
Daryl J. Ellington and Kimberly D. Ellington to Christopher Bryce Daniels, 25.876 acres Mattie D. Powell Estate, $114,000
Edna D. Parson to David Franklin Dalton and Carah Hammer Dalton, lots South Belmont, $248,000
Robert Woodson Smith and Carol S. Smith to Scott Worley and Ashley Worley, lot Wentworth Estates, $320,000
RUFFIN TOWNSHIP
Steven C. Pittman and Georgianne Marie Pittman, plus Timothy P. Pittman and Michelle Pittman, to Timothy Lowell Prillaman and Sheryl Cummings Prillaman, lot Clover Road, $35,000
WILLIAMSBURG
TOWNSHIP
Kimberly N. Chambers to Austin Perry Flowers and Anna S. Lattero, lot Williamsburg Acres subdivision, $112,500
Divorces filed
Felicia Martell Jasper-White vs. George Robert White Jr.
Felicia Dawn Rosser-Mills vs. Walter Herman Mills Jr.
Justine Ann Brownell vs. Gregory Richard Wright
Lorrie Cooper Mabe vs. William Wesley Mabe II
Ronald Dean Emory vs. Angela Hawkins Emory
Jacqueline Christine Miller vs. Chad J. Miller
Krystal D. Campbell vs. Antonio Demetri Tisdell
Melissa Ann Couch vs. Joseph Allen Woodall
Divorces granted
Patricia Yvonne Eleazer from Ralph Allen Froneberger Jr.
Tommy Ray Basham from Lisa Kirk Basham
Thomas Lee Coffey from Angel Michelle Beard
Randy Otis Ridge from Teresa Snow Ridge
Kimberly Wright Patterson from Cameron Lee Patterson
