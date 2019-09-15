Property transfers
BROWNS SUMMIT
TOWNSHIP
Alicia Victoria Bullard and Victoria Lyn Grossnickle to James Allen Shelton, 1.88 acres Haw River Farms, $40,000
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Creekside, LLC, to Creekside MHC, LLC, 106.99 acres Pickrell Road (and Drum Road), $2.2 million
Angela Marie Penland and Tomas Amador Jr. and Maria R. Amador, lot Chestnut Oaks, phase II, $80,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Gary Roger Walker to Nathaniel S. Stantliff, lot Hampton Road, $33,000
Edward W. Mooney III to Kenneth Guy Lynch and Marivette Baez, tracts Lake Street, $17,000
Sara S. Smith and John H. Smith to Gordon R. Shaffer, lot Hamilton Street, $95,000
Craig Davis to John Paul Woodrum and Melissa Woodrum, property Highland Drive, $198,000
Samuel Elliott Benton and Christie Benton to Ian L. Rogers and Shawna Trombley, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, 1.18 acres +/- “Plat of Survey for Samuel Benton and Christie Benton,” $72,000
Andrew Brown and Leigh Ann Brown to Jason Carter and Katie Ann Hankins, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lots Creekridge, phase III, $123,000
Susan Pulliam Soyars to Srinivasa Rao Komma, lots Maple Street in Westerwood, $31,500
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Joseph Foust and Stevie Foust to David E. Painter Jr. and Cheyenne Epperson, lot Honeysuckle Road, $209,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Leon Allen Clark and Audrey M. Clark to Christopher Shane Isley and Virginia S. Isley, lot Henry Street, $40,000
Kathy Galvan and Lupo Richard Galvan to Lois E. Jones, lot Barnes Road or NC-1523, $34,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Stacy C. Tickle Sr. and Candice H. Tickle, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Stacy Tickle, to Louis Vessa, lot Circle Drive, $8,500
Richard Lee Shreve and Tracy Lynn Shreve to Megan Bailey, lot Chinqua Penn Trail, $155,000
McKinney & Sons Builders Inc. to Danny L. Jones and Susan R. Jones, lot Stones Throw, $243,500
John Dancy to GW Property Solutions, LLC, lot Field Street, $9,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jefferson T. Hopkins and Mary Ann T. Hopkins to State of North Carolina, 54.89 acres Plat of Survey for N.C. Division of Parks & Recreation, $549,000
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Janice Sue Hopkins Jarrell and Timothy Ted Jarrell, plus Jerry David Hopkins and Tara Leigh Hopkins, to B. Dean Lorenz and Karen M. Lorenz, lots University Estates, $148,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Krystal D. Campbell vs. Antonio Demetri Tisdell
Stephen Raymond Hosier vs. Amberlynn Wilson
Crystal Lee Gordon vs. Ritchie D. Gordon
Ikeia Renata Sharif vs. Devin Lamar Taylor
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Kheesha Michelle Edwards from Robert Lawrence Edwards
Gary James Bryant from Mary Anne Bryant
Pamela Marie Hemric from Joshua Curtis Hemric
Tomwania Wayne Hopkins from Tamera Taylor Hopkins
Crystal Ann Sizemore from William Keith Sizemore Jr.
Alyssa Rose Kiser-Brawley from Dustin Davis Brawley
Heather Elizabeth Boyd Barnett from Jonathon Eugene Barnette
Amber Lynn Threadgill-Dean from Danny Eugene Dean
