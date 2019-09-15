Property transfers

BROWNS SUMMIT

TOWNSHIP

Alicia Victoria Bullard and Victoria Lyn Grossnickle to James Allen Shelton, 1.88 acres Haw River Farms, $40,000

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Creekside, LLC, to Creekside MHC, LLC, 106.99 acres Pickrell Road (and Drum Road), $2.2 million

Angela Marie Penland and Tomas Amador Jr. and Maria R. Amador, lot Chestnut Oaks, phase II, $80,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Gary Roger Walker to Nathaniel S. Stantliff, lot Hampton Road, $33,000

Edward W. Mooney III to Kenneth Guy Lynch and Marivette Baez, tracts Lake Street, $17,000

Sara S. Smith and John H. Smith to Gordon R. Shaffer, lot Hamilton Street, $95,000

Craig Davis to John Paul Woodrum and Melissa Woodrum, property Highland Drive, $198,000

Samuel Elliott Benton and Christie Benton to Ian L. Rogers and Shawna Trombley, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, 1.18 acres +/- “Plat of Survey for Samuel Benton and Christie Benton,” $72,000

Andrew Brown and Leigh Ann Brown to Jason Carter and Katie Ann Hankins, joint tenants with rights of survivorship, lots Creekridge, phase III, $123,000

Susan Pulliam Soyars to Srinivasa Rao Komma, lots Maple Street in Westerwood, $31,500

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Joseph Foust and Stevie Foust to David E. Painter Jr. and Cheyenne Epperson, lot Honeysuckle Road, $209,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Leon Allen Clark and Audrey M. Clark to Christopher Shane Isley and Virginia S. Isley, lot Henry Street, $40,000

Kathy Galvan and Lupo Richard Galvan to Lois E. Jones, lot Barnes Road or NC-1523, $34,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Stacy C. Tickle Sr. and Candice H. Tickle, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Stacy Tickle, to Louis Vessa, lot Circle Drive, $8,500

Richard Lee Shreve and Tracy Lynn Shreve to Megan Bailey, lot Chinqua Penn Trail, $155,000

McKinney & Sons Builders Inc. to Danny L. Jones and Susan R. Jones, lot Stones Throw, $243,500

John Dancy to GW Property Solutions, LLC, lot Field Street, $9,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jefferson T. Hopkins and Mary Ann T. Hopkins to State of North Carolina, 54.89 acres Plat of Survey for N.C. Division of Parks & Recreation, $549,000

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Janice Sue Hopkins Jarrell and Timothy Ted Jarrell, plus Jerry David Hopkins and Tara Leigh Hopkins, to B. Dean Lorenz and Karen M. Lorenz, lots University Estates, $148,000

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Krystal D. Campbell vs. Antonio Demetri Tisdell

Stephen Raymond Hosier vs. Amberlynn Wilson

Crystal Lee Gordon vs. Ritchie D. Gordon

Ikeia Renata Sharif vs. Devin Lamar Taylor

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Kheesha Michelle Edwards from Robert Lawrence Edwards

Gary James Bryant from Mary Anne Bryant

Pamela Marie Hemric from Joshua Curtis Hemric

Tomwania Wayne Hopkins from Tamera Taylor Hopkins

Crystal Ann Sizemore from William Keith Sizemore Jr.

Alyssa Rose Kiser-Brawley from Dustin Davis Brawley

Heather Elizabeth Boyd Barnett from Jonathon Eugene Barnette

Amber Lynn Threadgill-Dean from Danny Eugene Dean

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments