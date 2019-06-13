Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Chad Eric Ainesworth and Ms. Jessica Allen Ainesworth to Penny M. Brady, lot Lawrence Farm subdivision, $120,000

Jessica Leigh Savage to Benjamin Samson Schmidt, lot Windward at Belews Landing, $308,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Nickerson Real Estate Investments, LLC, to Diamond Valley Properties, LLC, lot Forest Road, $69,000

Marian Harris Moore to Ernesto Gomez Gallardo and Jorge Ernesto Gomez Menjvar, lot Westerly Park, $60,000

Herman Timothy Dockery and Vickie L. Dockery to Patricia A. Jackson, a Free Trader, lot Stadium Drive, $150,000

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, d/b/a (Mr. Cooper), to JFS Construction Inc., lot Primitive Heights on Jefferson Street, $33,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

D and R Properties of Stokesdale, (a NC General Partnership), to Konstantinos X. Peroulas, lot north 2nd Avenue, $30,000

David Michael Kennedy and Claire Kennedy to Mercedes Olguin, lot Danbury Bridge Road, $120,000

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, to Amy Moody Allred, lots Eden Church Road, $40,500

NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP

Thomas R. Clark and Pamela Sue Clark to Terry L. Houk, lot Cottonwood Lane, $293,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Rogeryn McGee-Pierce and Ricky Ralph Pierce to Jerry M. Poole, 13.6 acres Mark Road, $225,000

Wanda C. Vitagliano to Steven Wayne Sikes and Melanie Ann Sykes, 20.659 acres +/- Plat of Survey for Wanda C. Vitagliano, $42,000

Keystone Group Inc. to Joshua Stephen McNair and Joinea Leake, lot Carter Ridge, phase III, $169,500

Bobby Gene Jolley and Kathy Combs Jolley to James Bledsoe and Rebekah J. Bledsoe, lots NC-150, $180,000

Times Oil of Reidsville Inc. of NC to Francis Allen Petty, lot Barnes Street, $50,000

Daniel J. Tehan to Jonathan C. Jobe and Julia L. Jobe, 6.191 acres +/- Lot 2 “Plat of Property of Daniel J. Tehan,” $22,000

Jeffrey Scott Law and Brandy Layne Law to Phillip Michael Strader and Minette Russell Strader, three tracts Morgan Drive, $257,500

Linda F. Scales and Anthony G. Scales to Maria Rivas, lots Sunset Hill (Moore Street), $2,500

Rebecca Minichello and Ronald Minichello to Sean Moore, lot Riverside Drive, section 1, Home Developers, $1,500

WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP

Archie Daniel Smart and Debra O. Smart to Reginald F. Gentle and Karen T. Gentle, lot Moir Mill Road, $125,000

David W. Heroux and Lisa R. Sossaman to Mark A. Frost and Rebekah L. Frost, lot Forestdale Drive, $188,500

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Laura Diane Hill vs. Frederick Leon Hill Jr.

Amber Lynn Threadgill Dean vs. Danny Eugene Dean

Sonya C. Davis Bellamy vs. Kenneth Jamar Bellamy

Charles Stanley Brickhouse vs. Brittany Michelle Brickhouse

Kristen Lynn Wooten vs. Joshua Ray Weaver

Amber Kay Polston Owens from Matthew Gray Owens

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Allan Ross Williams from Damita Dodson Williams

Jami Morton Willard from Sammy Wayne Willard

Demetrice Nicole Butler from Erwin Jerond Boykin

Donald Paul Wilson from Geneva Ann Wilson

Brenda Lynn Genier from Andrew Francis Genier

