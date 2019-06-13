Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Chad Eric Ainesworth and Ms. Jessica Allen Ainesworth to Penny M. Brady, lot Lawrence Farm subdivision, $120,000
Jessica Leigh Savage to Benjamin Samson Schmidt, lot Windward at Belews Landing, $308,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Nickerson Real Estate Investments, LLC, to Diamond Valley Properties, LLC, lot Forest Road, $69,000
Marian Harris Moore to Ernesto Gomez Gallardo and Jorge Ernesto Gomez Menjvar, lot Westerly Park, $60,000
Herman Timothy Dockery and Vickie L. Dockery to Patricia A. Jackson, a Free Trader, lot Stadium Drive, $150,000
Nationstar Mortgage LLC, d/b/a (Mr. Cooper), to JFS Construction Inc., lot Primitive Heights on Jefferson Street, $33,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
D and R Properties of Stokesdale, (a NC General Partnership), to Konstantinos X. Peroulas, lot north 2nd Avenue, $30,000
David Michael Kennedy and Claire Kennedy to Mercedes Olguin, lot Danbury Bridge Road, $120,000
Wells Fargo Bank, NA, to Amy Moody Allred, lots Eden Church Road, $40,500
NEW BETHEL TOWNSHIP
Thomas R. Clark and Pamela Sue Clark to Terry L. Houk, lot Cottonwood Lane, $293,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Rogeryn McGee-Pierce and Ricky Ralph Pierce to Jerry M. Poole, 13.6 acres Mark Road, $225,000
Wanda C. Vitagliano to Steven Wayne Sikes and Melanie Ann Sykes, 20.659 acres +/- Plat of Survey for Wanda C. Vitagliano, $42,000
Keystone Group Inc. to Joshua Stephen McNair and Joinea Leake, lot Carter Ridge, phase III, $169,500
Bobby Gene Jolley and Kathy Combs Jolley to James Bledsoe and Rebekah J. Bledsoe, lots NC-150, $180,000
Times Oil of Reidsville Inc. of NC to Francis Allen Petty, lot Barnes Street, $50,000
Daniel J. Tehan to Jonathan C. Jobe and Julia L. Jobe, 6.191 acres +/- Lot 2 “Plat of Property of Daniel J. Tehan,” $22,000
Jeffrey Scott Law and Brandy Layne Law to Phillip Michael Strader and Minette Russell Strader, three tracts Morgan Drive, $257,500
Linda F. Scales and Anthony G. Scales to Maria Rivas, lots Sunset Hill (Moore Street), $2,500
Rebecca Minichello and Ronald Minichello to Sean Moore, lot Riverside Drive, section 1, Home Developers, $1,500
WENTWORTH TOWNSHIP
Archie Daniel Smart and Debra O. Smart to Reginald F. Gentle and Karen T. Gentle, lot Moir Mill Road, $125,000
David W. Heroux and Lisa R. Sossaman to Mark A. Frost and Rebekah L. Frost, lot Forestdale Drive, $188,500
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Laura Diane Hill vs. Frederick Leon Hill Jr.
Amber Lynn Threadgill Dean vs. Danny Eugene Dean
Sonya C. Davis Bellamy vs. Kenneth Jamar Bellamy
Charles Stanley Brickhouse vs. Brittany Michelle Brickhouse
Kristen Lynn Wooten vs. Joshua Ray Weaver
Amber Kay Polston Owens from Matthew Gray Owens
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Allan Ross Williams from Damita Dodson Williams
Jami Morton Willard from Sammy Wayne Willard
Demetrice Nicole Butler from Erwin Jerond Boykin
Donald Paul Wilson from Geneva Ann Wilson
Brenda Lynn Genier from Andrew Francis Genier