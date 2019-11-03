Property transfers
HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Devon W. Goy and Lindsey M. Goy to Alex Davis, lot Cedar Hollow, phase III, $170,000
M&J Developers Inc. to Cold Creek Contracting Inc., lot Brookfield Drive, $30,000
LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Brason Properties, LLC, to Michael C. Rorrer and Alyssa W. Rorrer, lot Cedarwood Drive, $165,000
Eddie R. Barker and Lou Ann Barker to Brandi Marie DuBois, lot Lawrence Street, $46,000
SECURE Inc. to William A. Graves Jr., lot Pine Lane, $2,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., to Bradley Stephen Denson Jr. and Janet Desnon, 7.825 acres Massey Creek Road, $270,500
Elisabeth Fornadley Johnson and Jeremy Johnson to Lisann Tui Wilson and Ronald L. Wilson, lots Beaver Dan Development Corp., $172,000
JWCM, LLC, of NC, to Isaac N. Gentry, lot Woodland Heights subdivision, $48,000
MAYO TOWNSHIP
Kevin Bedard and Tracie Bedard to Daniel G. Woods and Gwendolyn C. Woods, lot Mebane Street, $150,000
Randell E. Barnett and Angela P. Barnett to Tyler S. Acord and Brooke Q. Acord, tracts Bennett Road, $270,000
Marlon Joseph Hethcoat and Vivian F. Hethcoat to Joseph T. Smith and Debora L. Smith, lot Beech Bend Court, $167,000
Jonathan P. Blackwell and Sally Jo Blackwell to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Quarterhorse Lane in Deer Run subdivision, $125,000
REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP
Jun Sik Yun and Eunyong Kwon to Robert Carl Dunn Jr. and Bobbie P. Dunn, 30.046 acres Lawsonville Avenue, $63,500
Steven Salkow and Victoria D. Salkow to Rodney Jenkins and Sonya Jenkins, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase II, $317,500
Doug Coffer and Lisa S. Coffer to Juanita Faye Marsh and Lee Allen Marsh, lot Coffer property, $12,000
Timothy L. Gasperson and Claire H. Gasperson to Tawanna T. Yates and Akida L. Yates, lot Woodleigh Circle, $55,000
Cynthia Adair Wagoner to Frank Fraumeni, lot Lemar Acres subdivision, Map 2, $192,000
Andrew Ryan McMichael and Jessica Grafton McMichael to Glenn Shatney, lot Grooms Road, $50,000
Ms. Susan Wicks to David W. Carter and Sandy S. Carter, two tracts NC-704, $54,000
SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP
Bevill Lakes Farm II, LLC, to Granville Homes, LLC, lot Wellington subdivision, phase IV, $42,000
Ashcroft Business Park, LLC, of NC, to Stonehaven Homes Inc. of NC, lot Park Place, phase one, $36,000
Divorces filed
Divorces filed in District Court
Amy Carlene Taylor vs. Stuart James Taylor
Ashley Leigh Hayes vs. Kelvin Santos
Rebecca Norton Nance vs. Travis Lamar McDaniel
J.C. Kellam Jr. vs. Melissa Millsaps Kellam
Lorie Ann Locklear vs. Norman Locklear Jr.
Emma Brooke Crudup vs. Carlton Foster Crudup Jr.
Angela Nixon Brooks vs. Mike Allan Brooks
Divorces granted
Divorces granted in District Court
Kenneth E. MacDonald IV from Cynthia Ellington
Sindi Damila Pineda from Miguel Angel Castaneda
Tony Wayne Grubb from Brandy Marie Grubb
Kristi Blake from Brandon Whitmore
John Fred Cook from Carla Wilson Cook
