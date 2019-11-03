Property transfers

HUNTSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Devon W. Goy and Lindsey M. Goy to Alex Davis, lot Cedar Hollow, phase III, $170,000

M&J Developers Inc. to Cold Creek Contracting Inc., lot Brookfield Drive, $30,000

LEAKSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Brason Properties, LLC, to Michael C. Rorrer and Alyssa W. Rorrer, lot Cedarwood Drive, $165,000

Eddie R. Barker and Lou Ann Barker to Brandi Marie DuBois, lot Lawrence Street, $46,000

SECURE Inc. to William A. Graves Jr., lot Pine Lane, $2,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., to Bradley Stephen Denson Jr. and Janet Desnon, 7.825 acres Massey Creek Road, $270,500

Elisabeth Fornadley Johnson and Jeremy Johnson to Lisann Tui Wilson and Ronald L. Wilson, lots Beaver Dan Development Corp., $172,000

JWCM, LLC, of NC, to Isaac N. Gentry, lot Woodland Heights subdivision, $48,000

MAYO TOWNSHIP

Kevin Bedard and Tracie Bedard to Daniel G. Woods and Gwendolyn C. Woods, lot Mebane Street, $150,000

Randell E. Barnett and Angela P. Barnett to Tyler S. Acord and Brooke Q. Acord, tracts Bennett Road, $270,000

Marlon Joseph Hethcoat and Vivian F. Hethcoat to Joseph T. Smith and Debora L. Smith, lot Beech Bend Court, $167,000

Jonathan P. Blackwell and Sally Jo Blackwell to Brason Properties, LLC, lot Quarterhorse Lane in Deer Run subdivision, $125,000

REIDSVILLE TOWNSHIP

Jun Sik Yun and Eunyong Kwon to Robert Carl Dunn Jr. and Bobbie P. Dunn, 30.046 acres Lawsonville Avenue, $63,500

Steven Salkow and Victoria D. Salkow to Rodney Jenkins and Sonya Jenkins, lot The Reserve at Winsome Forest, phase II, $317,500

Doug Coffer and Lisa S. Coffer to Juanita Faye Marsh and Lee Allen Marsh, lot Coffer property, $12,000

Timothy L. Gasperson and Claire H. Gasperson to Tawanna T. Yates and Akida L. Yates, lot Woodleigh Circle, $55,000

Cynthia Adair Wagoner to Frank Fraumeni, lot Lemar Acres subdivision, Map 2, $192,000

Andrew Ryan McMichael and Jessica Grafton McMichael to Glenn Shatney, lot Grooms Road, $50,000

Ms. Susan Wicks to David W. Carter and Sandy S. Carter, two tracts NC-704, $54,000

SIMPSONVILLE TOWNSHIP

Bevill Lakes Farm II, LLC, to Granville Homes, LLC, lot Wellington subdivision, phase IV, $42,000

Ashcroft Business Park, LLC, of NC, to Stonehaven Homes Inc. of NC, lot Park Place, phase one, $36,000

Divorces filed

Divorces filed in District Court

Amy Carlene Taylor vs. Stuart James Taylor

Ashley Leigh Hayes vs. Kelvin Santos

Rebecca Norton Nance vs. Travis Lamar McDaniel

J.C. Kellam Jr. vs. Melissa Millsaps Kellam

Lorie Ann Locklear vs. Norman Locklear Jr.

Emma Brooke Crudup vs. Carlton Foster Crudup Jr.

Angela Nixon Brooks vs. Mike Allan Brooks

Divorces granted

Divorces granted in District Court

Kenneth E. MacDonald IV from Cynthia Ellington

Sindi Damila Pineda from Miguel Angel Castaneda

Tony Wayne Grubb from Brandy Marie Grubb

Kristi Blake from Brandon Whitmore

John Fred Cook from Carla Wilson Cook

